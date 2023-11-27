Breaking News
India's Top Nephrologists transforming Kidney Care with expertise and compassion

India’s Top Nephrologists transforming Kidney Care with expertise and compassion

Updated on: 27 November,2023 05:07 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
In the evolving healthcare landscape, these doctors illuminate the path to better kidney health, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of medical excellence.

Kidneys play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy life by removing waste and excess fluid from the blood. This underscores the significance of Nephrology, a specialized field of internal medicine dedicated to managing kidney diseases. The growing demand for skilled nephrologists emphasizes the need to delve into the complexities of this discipline and acknowledge those making noteworthy contributions.


Dr. Dhananjay Kumar Sinha stands out as a beacon of expertise, compassion, and unwavering dedication in Varanasi. His clinical journey spans prestigious institutions, evolving from a Senior Resident at the Indira Gandhi Institute Of Medical Sciences, Patna, to roles as a Consultant and Associate Professor in Nephrology at KLES Hospital & Medical Research Center and Jawaharlal Medical College, Belgaum, Karnataka. Dr. Sinha's story is a testament to the fusion of expertise, empathy, and dedication in navigating the depths of nephrology with precision and compassion.


Dr. Amit Kumar Singh is another notable Nephrologist, with extensive experience in clinical orientation and interventions. His roles include Consultant Physician, Interventional Nephrologist, and Renal Transplant Medicine. Dr. Singh has an impressive publication record, with 12 publications, including international and national articles, showcasing his expertise in the field. Dr. Amit Singh has served as an Ex Senior Resident in the Department of Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. He has also held the position of Ex Senior Resident at Dr BRAIRCH, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.


Dr. Rishi Kishore, with an MD in General Medicine and a DM in Nephrology, emerges as a distinguished Nephrologist leading from the front. His professional journey includes consultancy roles at Paras Hospital and Jai Prabha Medanta Hospital in Patna, contributing significantly to nephrology care. Currently serving as a Senior Consultant at Mediversal Hospital, Patna, Dr. Kishore excels in critical areas such as AVF creation, Jugular and femoral catheter insertion, Tunneled cuffed catheter insertion, and ABO compatible and incompatible renal transplantation.

