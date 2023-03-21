Interview with an Icon: Rahul Kharbanda

Everyone wants a powerful personality that leaves a mark behind, right? What if we told you we have our ideal man motivating us through his journey and giving us insights into his life?

Today, we are in an interview with Rahul Kharbanda, who has achieved milestones in his career of creating magic, has earned putative titles, and is a successful entrepreneur.

1. Would you please introduce yourself and tell us what you do?

I’m Rahul Kharbanda, presenting the most modern and biggest illusion spectacle of India. I’m a magician, an illusionist, and a mind reader. Being in this field for over two decades, I have taken Indian magic to an international level. I’m usually known for combining old-school magic with technology.

2. How did your journey towards magic begin?

My father introduced the concept of magic shows in Delhi. Ever since childhood, I had been given the taste of it. I knew quite a few tricks and performed well at events. After getting the essence of curiosity and passion, I decided to walk in my father’s footsteps and become an illusionist.

3. What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?

The thing about being an artist is that you can never learn everything; it needs to be created every day. As an illusionist, my audience expects to have new experiences each time; I can’t repeat my tricks! This builds the pressure of being creative and spontaneous. With time, you eventually learn to handle it with grace.

4. What is your favourite magic trick that you have performed?

Anything that I perform in front of a young audience is my favourite. The reason is that today’s generation doesn’t find most of the stuff fascinating. They appreciate your good work but will also give you a hard time for the bad ones. It’s always a challenge to impress them, which I willingly accept.

5. What message would you like to give the youth?

Our youth have the power to build a nation. Their zeal and enthusiasm must be channelled properly to help them prosper and flourish. As a youth, you should use your energy wisely by keeping that curiosity alive. My personal mantra to success is to never fail trying. With immense hard work and intense passion, nothing is unachievable.

