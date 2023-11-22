Is Punjab’s Music Industry About To Be Exposed? Chamak The Biggest Musical Thriller Is Set To Unravel Some Hard Emotions On SonyLiv

The soon-to-be-released web series 'Chamak' is all set to unravel the gritty underbelly of the Punjab music industry.

It is interesting to note that this series has built its musical prowess, as the brilliance of 'Chamak' extends beyond its storyline to the incredible talent and power-packed performances that grace its impressive soundtrack.

The series is written, directed and produced by Rohit Jugraj, who has showcased his mettle in Hindi as well as Punjabi films naming such as ‘Arjun Patiala’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, ‘Khido Khundi’ with Mandy Takhar, ‘Players’ starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor and others which have been well received globally by the audiences.

As the story of Chamak follows Kaala (Paramvir Singh Cheema), a young aspiring rapper on a quest to unveil the mysterious death of legendary singer Taara Singh, the music becomes an integral part of the narrative, painting emotions, conflicts, and the vibrant essence of the story.

With a splendid line-up of artists like Mika Singh, Gippy Grewal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Gurdas Maan, MC Square, Vikram Montrose, Fateh Doe, Stebin Ben, Kanwar Grewal, Jagir Singh, Asees Kaur; Harjot Kaur; Shashwat Singh, Mandy Gill, Malkit Singh, Channa, Nandani Sharma and Afsana Khan, the musical landscape of the web-series will truly set a new benchmark in the land of Indian web-series.

Each song in 'Chamak' becomes a character in itself, contributing to the narrative of this musical thriller. The soundtrack mirrors the intensity, passion, and complexities of the story.

"Banda Mai Hun Ganda" sung by Vikram Montrose embodies the spirit of 'Chamak'—a tale of badass singers. With a groovy, sensational beat, it sets the stage for the wild journey. On the other hand, "Khairat" by Kanwar Grewal is a rebellious anthem and calls forth the rebel within. It's a powerful song of rebellion that resonates with the defiant spirit in all of us.

“Sunn Zindagi Da Sangeet” sung by Mika Singh, Composed by Manna Singh and lyricist Vari Rai will be known for its beautiful and meaningful lyrics. It gives the message that you can steal art, but how will you steal the soul of the artist? Another gem is “Gattar”, which is a Gippy Grewal’s rustic song!

Other highlight songs include diverse tracks for diverse emotions including “Tota Puri”(Sunidhi Chauhan & Stebin Ben), “Matt Maari” (MC Square), “Chal Utt Kaale”(Fateh Doe), “Aas Lagi Hai Tumse” (Asees Kaur, Shashwat Singh, Sunny MR), “Dhamak London” (Malkit Singh), to name a few from the 28 tracks in the web-series.

As 'Chamak' readies itself to captivate audiences, it is sure to leave an indelible mark not only for its gripping narrative, but also for the melodic magic woven by these exceptional artists. The series will be streaming from 7th December 2023 on SonyLiv.