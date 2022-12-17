Janta Dhaba: From Local Favorite to Regional Phenomenon, Under the Leadership of Aashi Bagga

Janta Dhaba, a 50-year-old establishment located in Sidhauli, Uttar Pradesh, is run by Aashi Bagga and has recently gained popularity for its delicious food and convenient location. Located approximately 35 km from Lucknow on the Lucknow-Sitapur highway, the dhaba is a favorite among travelers who are looking for a quick bite to eat.

One of Janta Dhaba’s specialties is its chai, which has become famous among locals and travelers alike. In addition to the chai, the dhaba also serves pakori, a type of fried snack, as well as lunch combos that are perfect for travelers on the go.

Janta Dhaba is open 24 hours a day, making it a convenient option for travelers who may be passing through at any time of the day or night. Additionally, the dhaba provides free milk for infants, making it a family-friendly option for those traveling with young children.

Another popular menu item at Janta Dhaba is their “Aloo Kachalu,” which has attracted the attention of many people in Sidhauli and the surrounding area. The dhaba sells more than 5,000 cups of tea every day, making it a hot spot for locals and travelers alike.

In recent years, Janta Dhaba has expanded to include a restaurant, Maggie counters, and stalls, making it a popular destination for food lovers in Sidhauli. The owner, Aashi Bagga, has plans to expand Janta Dhaba even further, with the goal of making it a concept similar to the famous Amrikh Sukhdev dhaba.

Overall, Janta Dhaba in Sidhauli is a must-visit destination for anyone traveling through the area. With its delicious food, convenient location, and friendly service, it is sure to become a favorite among both locals and travelers.