Laughy Paul and Archana Singh rajput spotted in song "Tere bin sohneya"

Music has an ability to unite the people on a soul level. Tere bin sonheya, a new song by Allen kp that has an ability to unite the music lovers, which will be releasing on the 5th of July at 6:30 p.m. on the YouTube channel of "Om Art Music". The performers of this beautiful heart melting song, are Allen kp and Ishita Mitra. The fact that Allen kp also appeared in the recently successful Marathi film faas and that this song's director, Avinash Kolte, also worked on 'faas' makes it unique. He is also known for his Hindi albums and his unique way of music. Nilesh Badhe plays the part of the antagonist and serves as assistant director in this song.

Actor Laughy Paul has done an amazing work in this song too just like his previous songs like Tenu Apna Bana Lena & Mann Qaafirana. With a next level Fan Base in South India, the Actor was Titled & Awarded The Southern Sensation of India 2021 and Everyone is Anxiously waiting for his Tamil Featured Film Naadaa. Actress Archana Singh whom we had seen on T-series's Bheegi Raaton Mein Song and other hit Album songs has also done a Great work with a different look in this.

Dr. Santosh Pote is the song's producer. Sony G is responsible for writing the song's lyrics. This song expresses the true feelings of separation and love. We can sense the emotions of the song thanks to the great direction and cinematography. The actor and actress did a fantastic job of capturing the feelings of two loves and their yearning for one another. This song is anticipated to find a particular place in everyone's heart given the current competition of songs on the market. With his incredible musical talent, Allen kp never fails to win over music enthusiasts. This song too is expected to be a great hit in the music industry.