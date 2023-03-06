Leading Your Life With Confidence Begins With Self Acceptance

Pampering sessions and me-time are largely what used to be associated with self-love. Though these are surely amazing, they are not the only form of self-care and self-love one needs.

To break such stereotypes and bring to life the real essence of self-care Madhurima Mazumdar, Founder of Sunshine In You Initiatives, put together the Sunshine Festival where they focus on a specific theme/topic regarding people, emotions and the society at large.

Its 6th edition was held in Thane this weekend which was curated by Moushumi Pal, Founder Woodpecker Media, who brings with her a diverse experience of game changing marketing communications and curating experiential events!

Keeping in mind this year's theme, she left no stone unturned to bring real men and women to speak about their journey of Embracing Self-Love and Accepting Your Body with a purpose to create a difference in the society.

Dance is a form of self love, it is an act that leaves you connected with yourself. The empowering opening act, Enlightenment by Soumee Kundu, a trained dancer, set the mood for the day. The event was a strong amalgamation of panelists from different walks of life who have gone beyond the society norms to follow their heart.

All the panelist together echoed the same thought that self compassion and self love do have a strong impact on our mental health and emotional state of mind!! We heard from people with diverse background like Abhishek Banerj Integrative Psychotherapist, Shreya Gautam Influencer, Anirudha Mitra Filmmaker, Dr Nimarta Bindra Dentist and mom influencer, Rayyan Monkey Writer, Piyali Toshniwal Mrs United Nations Body & positivity Model Praful Baweja, Founder 6 Degrees Diversity Counsel, shared some personal examples of their struggles and juggles to try break the circle of people pleasing and yet not to be a narcissist!

Self love begins with accepting yourself as you are and also being able to receive the love you get from others. Each one had a soul stirring story to share which surely motivated people to care and nurture themselves and their dreams.

The festival also believes in community growth and providing a platform to emerging home-grown small businesses and brands. You could witness a good interaction between not just the panelists and the audience, but between the exhibitors and everyone present there too.