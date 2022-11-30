Learning is more than academic success – The Green Acres Academy, Kalyan

The Green Acres Academy (TGAA) , an award-winning elite education institution, has been transforming schools for kids by introducing a well-balanced, tech-enabled, enjoyable, and thorough learning experience at each of its three campuses in Mumbai. The recently opened third campus of The Green Acres Academy, Kalyan has started admissions and will cater to students from Nursery to Grade 4, for the academic year 2023-24.

TGAA has developed unique internal programmes for holistic development that go beyond the curriculum, such as the LEAPED programme for leadership and social-emotional learning and the Citizenship programme, which prepares kids to be future-ready citizens by teaching them about local, national, and global issues. The distinguished Green Acres Academy Chembur has also been acknowledged as one of the first Google Reference Schools in India. It is one of just five schools in India and the first in Maharashtra. A limited set of schools known as Google Reference Schools have been honored by Google for their exceptional use of technology to promote effective learning outcomes. Additionally, the Kalyan school uses the same methodology as the campuses in Chembur and Mulund, incorporating digital resources to improve teaching and learning.

Speaking about the holistic approach to education at the Kalyan Campus, Mr. Rohan Parikh, Chairman, TGAA, says, "Children today face a variety of issues and difficulties that their forebears did not, so schools must serve as enablers that aid not only in better preparing students for the outside world but also in aiding parents in navigating the challenges associated with contemporary education. As educators, we at TGAA are conscious of the challenging work before us and determined that learning must go well beyond attaining academic success."

TGAA provides a wide range of unique Co-curricular activities that include visual arts, Indian and Western dance and music, speech and drama, daily sports, and a host of club activities, which aren't offered in other schools. In addition to this, the Kalyan school offers a wide range of facilities that include multi-utility sports court, kids' play zone, music room with many instruments, dance room, library and reading room, Wellness center, Multi Lab, outdoor play area, 100 percent CCTV security surveillance.

When it comes to promoting tech-enabled learning, TGAA is one of the few institutions that has successfully adopted a tailored technology-led learning experience. Starting in Grade 2, every student is required to have a device that they utilize in addition to pen and paper. With a strong support system in place for educators, TGAA also encourages faculty members to upskill constantly. This encourages a data-driven approach to student evaluation and assistance.

Address

The Green Acres Academy

Kolivali Road, Near Mangeshi City,

Kalyan (W), Kalyan – 421301.

Contact-(022) 4896 4696