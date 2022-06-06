Meet AshfaqueNabi, the man making a prominent difference with his work in the political world

AshfaqueNabi has also received Rajiv Gandhi National Excellence Award and credits his boss and mentor, Shri Haroon Yusuf, for the same

AshfaqueNabi

He is more than a political figure and has gained a massive name even as an entrepreneur.

It is so wonderful to know about all those people who make sure to cross boundaries in order to not only reach their highest potential and the highest realms of success but, most importantly, also create a difference with their work in all that they choose to do in their careers. These individuals strive to become excellent figures in their respective industries and, for that, also never shy from taking the required risks in life. Many such incredible talents have been ruling different industries across the world, which includes the political realm and the business world. One name that has been making a lot of buzz lately is AshfaqueNabi, the Indian talent doing exceedingly well in the Indian political scene and even in the digital space with his one-of-a-kind digital marketing agency.

AshfaqueNabi has risen as one of the most influential personalities in recent times in everything he has chosen to do in his career and life, which has what allowed him to create massive success for himself; where today, he serves as the General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Social Media Department. He was born on 30th August 1985 in Mumbai and studied at J D Tytler School, New Rajinder Nagar. He moved to Delhi to pursue his degree at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Chanakyapuri.

He confesses how since his school days, he was inclined toward the political side of things when he began participating in NSUI activities, protecting and working for students’ rights, and putting Delhi NSUI programs at the top of his priorities. That is how his career in student politics began, and later his knowledge, passion, and courage also led him and his group consistently win elections; where in his final year, he even became the head of his college student’s Union body. Immediately after completing college, he was out there for being a part of the Youth Congress, where he got involved in arranging for party public meetings, organizing youth meet-ups, and the like. During this time, AshfaqueNabi also got the chance to be with Mr. Rahul Gandhi and learn a lot from him.

Giving more than 17 long years to the party, AshfaqueNabi is now fulfilling his duties in the Social Media Department of the party and is looking forward for his journey from here. However, he is more than being a politician and also successfully runs his digital marketing agency called Digital Circle Media, which he initiated in 2016 based in Delhi, through which he creates massive awareness among the youth vying to be a part of mainstream politics.

AshfaqueNabi has also received Rajiv Gandhi National Excellence Award and credits his boss and mentor, Shri Haroon Yusuf, for the same.

Get connected with AshfaqueNabi on his twitter handle: https://twitter.com/ashfaquenabi