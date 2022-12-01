Meet Davina Thacker- The trailblazing fashionista from Kolkata!

Fashionista and popular stylist Davina Thacker is a personality in the glam industry who has made hosting and opening places fashionable. Born in Mumbai, and brought up in Kolkata, she was raised by very ambitious yet simple parents who instilled the importance of value systems in her from the beginning.

A vivacious and vibrant personality, Davina has always been interested in Beauty and Fashion. Having studied in the prestigious school, Loreto House, Kolkata, Davina Thacker found her passion when she went to study Beauty and Makeup at the London College of Fashion. She currently serves as the director of Thacker Dairy and has been a pioneer in its rebranding.

Over the years, she gained experience and worked with many renowned make-up artists like Cory Walia to build up her skill set. Davina Thacker also worked briefly with Harrods.

Want to know the popular scenes to be at in Mumbai and Kolkata? All you need to do is follow Davina Thacker!

Davina has been a crucial part of the social scene in Kolkata and Mumbai for many years. Over the years, many brands have reached out to her to host events and showcase them. Having launched various brands and stores in Kolkata, such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, Kiehl's, she has worked closely with Ravissant, Westin Hotels and brands from Beauty & Fashion sector. She is the go-to person for any brand that wants to enter Kolkata.

A proud mother of 2, Davina Thacker is a connoisseur of all things fashion and Kolkata being her hometown, she loves bringing in new brands and trends to her beloved city. As someone who has a crucial influence over the masses, she believes in being true to them and makes it a point to only work with brands that she uses or likes before suggesting it to friends and associates.

Davina Thacker has played a crucial role in the launch of H&M to Anita Dongre, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop and Dhoom Dham with Tanya Ghavri as well as countless bars and nightclubs. She is known to be the life of the party and will leave no stone unturned to add that extra shine of limelight to everything she does!