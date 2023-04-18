Meet Dr Ahmed Haque, an "incredibly powerful and influential" figure.

Ahmed Haque is an activist for peace and human rights who was born and grew up in Mumbai, India.

The purpose of his work is to build a civilization of peace loving, peace living and peace practicing people , This individual is an entrepreneur, a professional in international relations, a political analyst, a young Indian leader and rising politician with a profound understanding and influence of the Indian political landscape and society, including intercommunity relations as well as the main threats to peace and stability.A visionary leader with a sense of purpose and dedication, Dr Ahmed is a thought leader, author, and editor with specializations in Interfaith, Religious Studies, Peace Studies, Philosophy, and Social Theory .

It is Dr Ahmed's honor to note that he is the Founder and President of the Non-Governmental Organization Just World Order Federation.A passionate advocate for minorities, he has been involved in minority issues since the beginning of his career, presently serving as a member of the Delhi Minority Commission's Advisory Board.As a Peace Advocate, he is most passionate about conflict resolution and peace building, and has empowered more than 1000 people to find common ground and create communication to guarantee human balance and cohesion.

A hard worker and persevering individual, Dr. Ahmed applies existing conflict resolution rules to maintain security, respect, and peace for all.Over 500 out-of-school children have been enrolled by him, including children Those who are orphaned, child laborers, and disabled. As part of his work, he also empowers women and children.

Due to his commitment as a human rights advocate, he was appointed International Ambassador for Peace by the United Nations World Human Rights Council in May 2022. He is an activist in the Peace and Justice Movement who aims to engage Indian youth in peace and security activities. His recognition as a rising personality by the Delhi Minority Commission (Govt of Delhi) was made on 16th July 2022.

On 15th Oct 2022, he received the Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Kalam Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brother Prahlad Modi .There have already been many national and international recognitions for Dr Ahmed Haque.Among others, he has won a variety of awards and merit certificates for his social, political, human rights, and literary contributions.As a Delegate to the best Diplomats United Nations Simulation Conference, an Honorary Doctorate in World Peace, Prosperity and Health from the American University, Director of the Jewish-Islamic International Peace Society, Ambassador for International Law.

The award he received was the Human Rights Excellence Award in 2021, followed by the Rajiv Gandhi Award, the Peace Buddha Award in 2018 and a subsequent award, the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award in 2023.. Politicians, governors, bureaucrats, and media personalities have all praised his achievements and successes

Among his many connections and influence are those with the BJP, AAP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, DMK, RSP, JDU, Trinoomol Congress, among others. He frequently meets with them to discuss issues such as minorities, religious harmony, human rights, anti-terrorism, and other nationalities., In the opinion of Dr. Ahmed Haque, the absence of rule of law, weak justice system, and uncertain prospects for professional advancement and life expectancy threaten the country's peace. His constant efforts against drug abuse, human trafficking, domestic violence, and cyber crime have been recognized by the State Police. Having worked on fighting organized crime for many years, he has provided a significant contribution to law and enforcement agencies.

In an interview with the media, Dr Ahmed Said, My experience has taught me that enforcing human rights without the law is like doing business without mathematics.The knowledge and experience I have of the Indian context will be useful as a Social Activist and Human Rights Defender, and I intend to emphasize the importance of protecting human rights with the law, empowering women and youth, especially those from minority communities.As long as I am alive, I will continue to work for peace and justice.