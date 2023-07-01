Meet Dr Charu Dutt Arora-Blending Medicine with Fashion

They say, "Living passionately is the opposite of living passively".

On the occasion of National Doctors Day, we are celebrating one such saviour of life and humanity who is more than just a doctor.

Dr Charu Dutt Arora, a Delhi based medical professional is currently heading the department of AmeriHealth Home health care at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences in Faridabad, NCR.

A 32 year old seasoned doctor who has treated more than 7000 patients with COVID-19 during the pandemic. His career began with graduating as a Gold Medalist from T N Medical College in Mumbai. He further studied his post doctoral medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston , Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and UNSW, Australia. He has been trained extensively in the field of Critical Care and Infectious Diseases. One incident in his family got his calling back to India where he started practicing and developed keen inclination in the field of Senior Care, Post Hospitalisation Rehabilitation and Palliative Care.

He says, "India is undergoing a grey tsunami. It is going to be an ageing population with 20% of the country above the age of 60 years. We need to focus on making their life healthier and happier. And the future of that happeneing is at their homes. We have seen thousands of patients accessing healthcare at their homes during the pandemic, not just rehabilitation but also intensive medicine."

A determined global citizen, he is an ardent admirer of research and social entrepreneurship. He has published more than 50 articles in recognised literature and has worked for the upliftment of the underserved population in Delhi NCR, Africa and East Asia.

A member of the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI), he focuses his practice on providing compassionate, empathetic, affordable, quality and safe healthcare to the community at the comfort of their homes. But that's not all. Dr Charu Dutt Arora is one of the famous socialites in the Delhi circle. He is a fashion enthusiast and heads a brand strategy organisation, The Rising Wizards since 2019. " I was bit by Fashion and styling way early in childhood. I used to style my mom and other friends and family members for all their occasions. I used to love watching shows and imagine myself presenting my collections. It was in 2019, when I decided to give my passion a structure."

Dr Charu is a brand strategy advisor for multiple lifestyle companies and has been a mentor , groomer and jury member to more than 100 beauty pageants so far.

AmeriHealth Home healthcare recently hosted one of India's largest Senior-only Fashion show where more than 100 senior citizens participated as a part of ASLI's annual talent fiesta.

"It's all about passion. I am able to balance such contrasting lives because of the untiring support from my parents.

My patients and their families love my way of practicing medicine. We just don't talk about their health issues. We talk about our lives. It's never a dull moment. My experiences involve meeting diverse people from all walks and I love sharing them with my senior aged patients the next day", says Dr Arora.