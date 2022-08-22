METZ India launches Google TV with special focus on eye care

A dominant player in the global TV industry, METZ has launched Google TV™ series in India.

The company delivers high-quality smart TV solutions with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to consumers around the world.

TV name: METZ Google TV

Display size range: 43 inches to 75

Features worth mentioning:

Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI PQ Engine

Streaming services available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+

Other features: Eye Care Technology & Flicker free feature - To protect the viewer’s eyes, Hands-Free Voice Control, Built-in Mic, Filmmaker Mode - a real cinema experience at home, HDR 10 and Dolby Digital plus & DTS TruSurround sound.

The TV is pre-installed with the most recent Google operating system, which has all the newest features including content that is depending on what you watch. Customers don't need to use the TV remote; they can simply use their voice to operate the TV. You can watch your favorite shows, manage the volume, and activate applications with voice commands.

One of its key characteristics is the low blue light technology, which lessens the hazardous low-blue light emissions from displays to minimize eye fatigue. Additionally, they have included Flicker-free, which effectively reduces eye strain, making them the perfect display for people who enjoy binge-watching their favorite TV series. Some people are more sensitive to flicker than others. They are the ones who get headaches from staring at screens for too long.

In order to give customers a method to optimize and fully experience the filmmaker's perspective at home, Google TV now offers Filmmaker Mode. By turning off all post-processing, Filmmaker Mode allows for a more cinematic viewing experience on TV by displaying a film or television program exactly as its creator intended. The same content is being provided by Metz on a Boundless Screen 4.0 with incredibly thin edges to create a fully immersive and captivating viewing experience.

The fact that Metz Eye care tackles the issue of flickering and harmful blue light while also protecting the eyes, which is crucial in the present day given the lengthening of our screen time, definitely makes the bargain more alluring.

The Google TV costs 85,000 INR for a 55-inch TV, which is neither cheap nor excessive. In particular, if you use a price-to-feature ratio, the corporation has a good case for every penny it is asking for the TV.

For those looking for a premium smart TV at a reasonable price and without compromising in the slightest, Metz has made sure that every new and updated technology will be incorporated, making it an extensive overall package.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal