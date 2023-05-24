Mohammad Ali Soroury, One Of The Successful People In The Field Of Gold And Jewelry Making, Says Some Tips About Colored Gold.

Colored gold is not pure gold and other metals are used in their composition. Pure gold has a slightly reddish yellow color.

But fortunately, by combining gold and different metals, you can make beautiful colored gold. The important thing to mention about the different colors of gold is that it is made in three different ways: alloyed, intermetallic and worked surfaces such as oxide layers.

Since gold is very soft in its pure state, in jewelry making it is made more resistant by adding another metal. Copper is usually used to make yellow gold, but white or silver metal is used for white gold. For example, the gold alloy used to make white gold is usually nickel, manganese, and palladium, and in some cases silver, zinc, platinum, and copper. Or, for example, gold and palladium alloy is softer and more flexible and is used for jewelry services and precious stones.

Note that platinum is sometimes referred to as white gold, while platinum is a different metal and is more resistant, rarer, and brighter than white gold. Also, electrum, which is an alloy of gold and silver and is also found naturally, is sometimes called white gold.

When people think of buying jewelry, they generally mean buying gold jewelry. For thousands of years, gold has been known as one of the most expensive metals in the world, and it is used as the main raw material in making all kinds of jewelry. Of course, gold is not the only use for making jewelry, but this valuable metal is also used for making religious artifacts, minting coins, and trading.

We all remember gold with the same yellow and shiny face, but the truth is that gold has many types and comes in various colors that you may not have seen before. You are probably asking how different colors of gold are created? In the rest of this article from Ruby magazine, stay with us so that we can investigate this issue together.

How are different colors of gold created?

Before we go to examine the different colors of gold, it would be good to give you some information about gold metal first. You may also remember from school chemistry that this precious metal in its purest form is a chemical element with the symbol Au and atomic number 79 in nature. Gold metal in its purest form is a bright, reddish-yellow, soft and flexible metal. Gold's luster, yellow color, and malleability were the very things that first attracted people to this metal.

The same problem, i.e. alloying gold with other metals, created the basis for the creation of different types and different colors of gold. Gold jewelry is usually alloyed with silver, copper, zinc, palladium, and nickel to create different gold colors, among which yellow, white, rose gold, and green gold are the most common gold colors in the jewelry industry.

An important point about the alloy of gold with other metals is the effect of the combination of the alloy with a piece of gold on the carat or the size of the jewel, which naturally affects the price of gold.