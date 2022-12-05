Mukhauta by Bigfoot: A poetry collection showcasing the journey of Life

Life has many ups and downs; if one wants to see the rainbow, then they must put up with the rain. Books always play a significant role in teaching and guiding the different phases of Life, from an emotional journey to valuable learning lessons.

They have the power to connect one's expedition to other. ‘MUKHAUTA’ a book that has a collection of poems in the Hindi language endeavours to connect with the readers by echoing this same sentiment of evolution in life by putting them subtly in words. New books are launched daily into the market, with the intent of connecting with the reader, and this book by author Rajeev Kejriwal has been succeeding magnificently.

Rajeev Kejriwal's book Mukhauta published by Bigfoot Publications revolves around different emotions of life. All these include a joyful journey, to an emotional saga, at times building up a crescendo, at times hitting a person to their lowest point. Still, all-time leaving you spellbound and before you know you feel totally connected with the book. The book has a total of 89 poems in the collection; each one relates to the different aspects of the journey called ‘life.’ Books have a way of simplifying the thought process and therefore they have always been a vital part of the journey. Mukhauta deals with various emotions like love, anger, despair, challenge, opportunity, political satire, ancestral pride etc, and leaves one to desire more. The poem's style is short & crisp. The language is not complicated, additionally, the choice of words is simple and easy to understand.

Rajeev Kejriwal, the author of Mukhauta, stated, "Life is a web joyful at times and painful at others, you don’t have to fight with life or try to understand it. This is because it just cannot be understood, it can just be lived and lived thoroughly by moving along its ebbs and flows." Adding further, "Life is full of cheering up the happy moments and knowing how to handle the demanding situations, it is all about how one manages it during hard situations. With my book Mukhauta, I have endeavoured to capture those moments by putting pen to paper.

Bigfoot, the publisher of Mukhauta, was established in 2017 by Deepak Yadav; during his college years, he introduced people to Bigfoot Publications. It is a Gurugram Haryana-based publication house and has a distribution of more than 150 countries. From online nationwide distribution in India, they provide PAN India offline bookstore submission for books in premium stores like Oxford, Crossword, and many others. They have published more than 3000+ genres of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, academic, and illustrative in English, Hindi, and other Regional languages. The main agenda on which the company work is to publish new authors straightforwardly. So that they also get a big platform to deliver their thoughts.