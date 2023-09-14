Breaking News
Mumbai Based Life Coach Urvi Jethwa Is Transforming Lives One Soul at a Time

Updated on: 14 September,2023 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Urvi's tale is not just her own. Recognizing the spark of hope her story kindled, she took it upon herself to be a guiding light for countless others. Thus, "Transforming Life With Urvi" was born.

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is no stranger to tales of strength, courage, and transformation. Yet, the story of Urvi Jethwa stands out in its luminous intensity. From the hushed alleys of despair, she navigated her way to avenues radiating hope, love, and abundance.


Back in 2013, Urvi found herself ensnared in societal expectations, grappling with the harsh realities of an unhappy marriage. Trapped by societal norms that stigmatized divorce, she sought an escape, not just from her circumstances, but from the mental chains that bound her.


The turning point was her discovery of spiritual workshops and the Law of Attraction. This was Urvi's beacon, illuminating a path of positive affirmations, self-belief, and the transformative power of the mind. Rising from her struggles, she manifested not just an empathetic partner but also a life brimming with luxuries .

Urvi's tale is not just her own. Recognizing the spark of hope her story kindled, she took it upon herself to be a guiding light for countless others. Thus, "Transforming Life With Urvi" was born.

As a Transformation and Law of Attraction coach, Urvi delves deep into Life Coaching, assisting individuals to chart their life's trajectory aligned with their true potential. She nurtures and heals relationships, aiding people in fostering bonds rooted in understanding and mutual respect. Through Healing Money Consciousness, she helps shatter limiting beliefs about prosperity, ushering in an era of financial freedom.

As a Law of Attraction coach, Urvi helps individuals turn their dreams into reality with great ease. Emotional well-being is a cornerstone of her practice. By addressing and healing Depression and Trauma, she allows individuals to emerge from the shadows of their past. Her expertise in alleviating Fears and Phobias empowers her clients to lead lives unburdened by irrational anxieties. Navigating marital dynamics, she offers both Pre and Post Marriage Counseling, ensuring smooth transitions and understanding partnerships.

Career aspirations and life's purpose are intertwined, and Urvi guides individuals to this realization, helping them identify and pursue their true calling. Healing of Anxiety, Stress Management techniques, and therapies are tailored for the modern individual, offering solace in this fast-paced world. She reaches back through time by addressing generational traumas and healing lineages. Her offerings extend to the sacred realm of Womb & Karmic Healing, connecting and revitalizing the feminine essence, and she taps into ethereal realms with Angelic Healing, channeling guidance and protection.

All her services converge on a singular goal: to dismantle energy blocks that hinder growth. By neutralizing these negative charges, "Transforming Life With Urvi" provides not just therapy but a holistic sanctuary for souls yearning for clarity, positivity, empowerment and Abundance

Urvi Jethwa is not just a beacon for those mired in the complexities of societal norms; she's a testament to the transformative power of unwavering self-belief. As she helps others find their path in the sprawling metropolis of Mumbai, her story remains a shining reminder that, with determination and the right guidance, one can truly transform their destiny.

To transform your life & manifest your dreams, connect with Urvi at https://transforminglife-urvi.com/

