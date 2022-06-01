New talk from Hadi Derakhshan, a well-known Iranian trader and analyst, on how we can be a successful trader.

People choose the stock or crypto-trader career path for many reasons

Hadi Derakhshan

Some enjoy working in a fast-paced environment where the work is constantly changing, while others enjoy taking risks and seeing them pay off. If you have ever thought about becoming a stock or crypto trader, it can be a lucrative career path.

What does a trader do?

A trader is a professional who buys and sells. They might work independently or for a firm. Traders make money by using variances in the stock or crypto-currency market prices to their advantage. Risk is the main part of this work, where the trader tries to easily profit from the financial market by observing some issues.

How to become a stock or crypto trader?

If you're considering entering the trading field, you should have a firm understanding of the market and the ability to turn your clients' investments into more money. You will also need to pass an exam and obtain a license to buy and sell for their clients. Follow these steps to begin your career in this field:

1- Earn a degree

2- Complete an internship.

3- Decide what you want to do.

4- Take the appropriate exams for your route.

5- Create a resume.

6- Search for open positions.

7- Prepare for your interview.

Gain additional experience and licenses as a stock trader.

Always try to train for a successful trade and choose the right situations. This may be difficult, but you can be sure that if you try, you will find the right ways to buy and sell. A trader is always hunting for opportunities, remember this.

Do not forget that to become a trader, you must be very professional. Do not just look at things and always start trading with your eyes open.