Officer turned Fashionista: Dipa Argano, a woman of dynamism soaring high in the Fashion Industry

This boundary-breaking woman of tenacity and perseverance opted to pursue a career that seemed to be her true inner calling and, in the process, became an influential makeup artist, defying her conventional Gujarati background.

She went on to start her own brand with the name Glambydipaargano. Glambydipaargano is a travelling beauty and hair service for weddings with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This expert makeup artist is available to make any wedding fantasy come to life. Dipa takes great pleasure in enhancing each client's inherent beauty, thanks to her more than 19 years of experience in the field. She employs her artistic abilities to give customers a look they want while making them feel beautiful and secure in their skin.

Services Provided

For a range of tastes and price points, Glambydipaargano offers a number of services. To make sure everything is ready for the big event, this experienced makeup artist is pleased to perform a makeup trial before the wedding ceremony. To create beautiful looks that are both contemporary and practical, Dipa is continually mastering the newest trends and techniques. She provides pre-wedding procedures like threading, tweezing, waxing, and skincare, in addition to applying makeup.

She is a Gen-Z artist that uses the clients' faces as beautiful empty canvases to create enchantment. She doesn't hesitate to adorn and conceal their characteristics in ways that border on their fantastic faces. She chooses the route of self-creation during her artistry process.

Major Achievements

She has applied makeup for many runway shows based in Atlanta. She even travels all over the United States to perform bridal makeup and furthermore has a certification in skin care.

She covers not only individual events but also large-scale events such as weddings and, therefore, will be going to Cancun, Mexico, to perform makeup for a large-scale wedding. This wedding will be a part of Maharani Weddings and will be great exposure for the budding makeup artist. Furthermore, she has also worked on the Married to Medicine TV show and has done makeup for numerous celebrities.

On WeddingWire.com, she was given the couples' choice award for 2021 and 2022 and has also been mentioned in Atlanta's contemporary luxury weddings.

All of this shows the vast amount of exposure Dipa has had in a span of 9 years, and she still continues to go unabated in the field of makeup artistry. Her style and methodology make her a different and unique artist in the industry.

Indeed, Dipa Argano is a woman of charisma who has left no event unturned and has always worked hard to make it a success.

