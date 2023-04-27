Private And Comfortable, This Dining Experience Is Nothing Short Of Memorable

Dining out today is more than just about good food and service. Today, most look at dining outside as an overall experience and judge a place based on also how it makes them feel.

The F&B industry had to evolve post the pandemic. The fact that today you can order-in whatever you crave to eat, from any corner of the city, has put added pressure on restaurants to deliver above and beyond for in-house dining.

In these trying times, Living Room by Coco (LRC) is pushing the boundaries of the mundane and bringing the feeling of being indoors, comfort and belonging, to the dining out experience.

Far from conventional

An idea developed by restaurateur and entrepreneur Kunal Mhaske, known for popular hangout places like Raasta Cafe, Penthouze Nightlife and Coco Sushi and Bar, the Living Room by Coco (LRC) is an experience unlike any other. It was started to revolutionize the concept of eating out, again.

Creating an experience

Our living rooms at home are bastions of a safe haven. They ooze comfort, ease and above all the feeling of being relaxed, and this is what Kunal aimed to recreate with LRC. Far from a formal setup, he wanted to create a space where everyone could truly be themselves without the formality of a dine-in restaurant. A venue that is the ideal spot to unwind after a tired day at work, but is also the place to host your parties, get-togethers and reunions, on your terms.

Kajal Patel who worked on the interiors wanted to create a space full of collectables and statement pieces that influenced her when she travelled. Each piece of decor at LRC has a story to tell. It is the amalgamation of cultures, seeping through Patel’s travels that give LRC a youthful vibe, while staying chic and sophisticated too.

Home away from home

The restaurant business is booming and the only way to stand out in a crowd is to step out of the box. Kunal’s vision with LRC has managed to do just that. The vibe created is classy, elegant and at the same time casual and welcoming. With its pastel walls and minimal but stylish decor, LRC allows the customer to move around freely and treat the space like their own. Access to the chef preparing your food or the bartender mixing your drinks, are all minute but important details that put LRC in a league of its own and make it so personable. The homely ambiance and soothing music only adds to the allure of the space.

Laying the foundation for the future

Operational for just a few months the team at LRC is determined to create an experience that is a sustainable one, both in terms of quality and duration. So while the dreams are big, it’s all about taking one day at a time. The immediate goal is to create more cosy, quaint places spanning all cities. Through different outlets and projects, making people accustomed to healthier and sustainable options is also another goal of the team.

The man behind the show

After pursuing his graduation from Royal Holloway University of London, Kunal returned to India and established a name for himself in the hospitality industry. His drive to excel at work every day and the need to create something that is unheard of, is what he is known for. His work-ethic and ability to conjure concepts and unique ideas, be it for new restaurants or for daily operations of those already functional, Kunal has an uncanny knack to tap into a gold mine.