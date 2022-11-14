Producer at matchbox pictures. Kewal Garg after the massive success of “Andhadhun,” serves audiences with a new entertaining thriller, “Monica, O My Darling.”

The way a few industries over the years have only seen incredible growth and success, it naturally draws people’s attention to the many incredible ideas and visions through which professionals in those industries worked their way to the top.

These professionals and innovative thinkers made sure to give it their all and combine their passion with the adoption of the latest tech trends to come up with products/services that could serve their target demographic uniqueness. The film, media, and entertainment sector is one to have seen the rise of so many such talented beings in the form of actors, producers, directors, writers, and many others. However, one name that has been making a lot of buzz lately is producer Kewal Garg, who, after the massive success of the 2018 film “Andhadhun,” has now served people with something more wildly interesting and entertaining named “Monica, O My Darling.”

Monica, O My Darling is the recently released Netflix film, which was much-awaited looking at the cast of the project, including remarkable actors like Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. The film is already getting humungous love from the audiences and positive reviews from both critics and fans, who have been spellbound by the entertaining thriller they have watched. Another success coming from Kewal Garg as a producer after Andhadhun, that had shattered the box office upon its release, proves how determined a producer he has been through all these years to offer audiences something new, refreshing, and something that can be etched in their minds and hearts effortlessly and Monica, O My Darling does just that.

Recently, at the film screening, Kewal Garg, the producer under Matchbox Pictures, was honored along with the cast. People couldn’t resist but continuously praise him for his visions and his courage to take on such interesting subjects and create an incredible film out of that. The wildly entertaining neo-noir comic thriller, as people are calling the film, is already doing exceedingly well on Netflix, and people can’t gush enough about the performances of each actor in the film.

Kewal Garg is glad and proud of how well the film is doing and is grateful for the love and appreciation his projects so far have attained.