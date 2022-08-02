RailMitra: One Stop Solution for Train Journey

RailMitra is proud to take the credit for being a one-stop solution for all the queries that haunt people's minds while planning their Indian train journey.

The app, launched in September 2018, is at present used by millions of train travellers. On the Play Store, it is one of the most downloaded rail apps with 4-star ratings that eases the travel experience of rail passengers.

RailMitra is an AI-enabled rail app and website that offers various features to check and find suitable trains for journeys, making the train tour comfortable and preferable. With its app feature, one can check PNR status, train time table, trains between two different stations, book hotels on an hourly basis, order food on the train, and get the station details. The app aids the rail passengers in many ways that make the planning for the train journey hassle-free.

"Generally during train journey the foremost question comes in the mind of a tourer is how many trains run between my nearest railway station to the my destination, and then the curiosity gets extended up to knowing the train fare, seat availability, time of boarding and deboarding, travel time, and even what to eat during travelling. RailMitra aids in getting the solution of all the questions for rail journeys." says Manish Chandra, Founder, and CEO of RailMitra.

"Today, the app is a trustworthy source to get information related to railways for millions of rail travellers," he added.

One Stop Rail Enquiry Solution- Present Time Need

Indian Railways operates over 13 thousand passenger trains. These trains run for different routes in different time frames. Figuring out which train meets individual passenger journey requirements seems difficult in this vast Indian railway network. Nevertheless, with railway apps like RailMitra, the process gets easy, and passengers can conveniently check the details of trains.

Using one app solution for rail enquiry eliminates the hassle of getting information from different sources as the rail enquiry app gives access to all the required information. RailMitra assists the passengers to get detailed information about their train journey in one place.

Benefits of Using All-in-One App

Rail enquiry systems like the RailMitra app and website offer different tools for railway enquiries. These include checking the PNR status of booked IRCTC tickets, train schedule, trains between stations, seat availability, ticket price, live station train arrival and departure, train running status, and station details.

Getting all the information and services in one place doesn't stress passengers and helps them ease their travel journey plan. Frequent rail travellers or train ride lovers can download this all-in-one app from the play store or app market for planning, journeying, and reaching their destination without worry.

The One-Stop Solution aids Rail travellers in the following ways:

Passengers can check the trains between different stations, compare their travel time, deboarding and boarding time, and time period like whether it is day time train or overnight.

Passengers can check the seat availability of different trains at that same place before booking the tickets. Examine which train has more seats available and high chances of getting confirmed train tickets.

Travellers can check the PNR status of IRCTC tickets online to know if the train ticket has been confirmed, waitlisted, and RAC status. Apart from ticket status, passengers can also know the seat/berth number, coach number, train boarding time, train number, name, etc.

With this app/website, passengers can examine the live running status of the trains to know if the train is running on time or late. With it, one can also know which stations the train has crossed and how many stations it needs to pass to reach the destination.

During an emergency, passengers can see live station train arrival and departure in a short time, like 2 hours or 4 hours.

The traveller can also analyse the train fare of different travel classes and trains. It can help the passenger choose those trains that fit their budget and fulfil their journey needs.

Travellers can get station details, including information about different services provided at that particular station. It also gives information about trains that terminate, originate, and halt at that station.

Passengers using its food in train services can order varieties of food including veg, non-veg, Jain, and regional dishes to satiate the travel hunger.

With the one-stop solution app, Rail passengers can book hotels on hourly basis, near the railway station to release travel fatigue.

Besides receiving this information & services, the All-in-One app or website, RailMitra, offers travel & food blogs, which you can read in your leisure time or before planning vacations. RailMitra often updates news related to Indian Railways, IRCTC tourist packages, new discount offers, launches, etc., that rail lovers can keep checking on its website or app.

Alternatively, the passenger can stay tuned with its social media profiles @RailmitraaIndia; RailMitra Twitter handles, @railmitraindia; Instagram and @RailMitraApp; Facebook profile to get regular updates about Indian Railways and RailMitra services.