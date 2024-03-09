Raj Sharnagat Is All Set To Debut In Marathi Cinema With “Unn Sawali”

Actor "Raj Sharnagat", whom we have seen in many Hindi Telvision shows with very prominent roles, is making his debut in Marathi cinema "Unn Sawali" with a strong star cast. Releasing on 15th March.

Talking about playing Aditya's character, who is younger brother of Bhushan pradhan

I've always loved movies, whether they are from Bollywood, Marathi, South Indian, or Hollywood industry. And have always wanted to work in all these different types of movies for a long time. So, when I got the chance to work in a Marathi film, I said yes right away. Yes I am really super excited for unn sawali.

Can you share any insights into the character you'll be portraying in your debut Marathi film?

I am playing hi the character of Bhushan Pradhan's younger brother Aditya, who has just completed his graduation and preparing for MBA. He is very close to his elder brother and is a strong support for him. Aditya is both lively and intelligent. How he fulfils his brother's love will be known after watching the film.

How does the experience of working in Marathi cinema differ from your previous projects in other film industries?

Yes, till now I have been working in the Hindi television industry. The new thing about Marathi industry is that there is a lot of creativity here. Marathi actors and films have always impressed me. This is a new industry for me, and the experience is very refreshing and amazing.

One thing I've always noticed is that Marathi films have really good content that always inspire an actor to work in them.

Have you faced any challenges or obstacles while preparing for your role in the Marathi film?

Yes, definitely. During the shooting, I faced some challenges with certain scenes, but Bhushan Bhai and our director sir

Mr. Diwakar Naik, were very helpful in guiding me to make the scenes better.

Could you describe your experience collaborating with the director and cast of your debut Marathi film?

Working with Director Diwakar Naik Sir has been a great experience for me.

He is a highly experienced director, very talented, and has a lot of expertise. He has been working in Bollywood since the 90s, and learning from him while working is a truly blessed feeling for me. Working with Diwakar sir, I have learned a lot. Not only he is a great director, but also a wonderful human being.

Talking about Bhushan Bhai, this is my second project with him. Before this, we worked together on a show, and this is our second project together. He is a brilliant actor, and working with him has been a great learning experience. Shivani Surve is also very brilliant actress and very kind, and I had a lot of fun sharing the screen with her. Ajinkya Bhai is also a fantastic actor, and both of them were my favorites on set.

If I talk about my onscreen mom and dad, I still call them mom and dad today. It was a lot of fun working with them too. Nobody made me feel like I don't belong to the Marathi industry. Working with everyone made me feel at home, and I've learned something from everyone.

I would love to thanks My Producer Sameer Saikh sir and My Director Diwakar Naik Sir for this Wonderful opportunity.

And defined I would like to express my gratitude to Abhay sir for writing such a wonderful story.

What do you hope audiences will take away from your performance in this Marathi film?

Yes I want to say one thing for sure that the audience will learn how a younger brother should be, and how Aditya helps his brother with love. You'll only see this in the movie, and after watching it, you'll definitely feel proud of Aditya. The audience will surely take away something good from the movie to their homes.

Do you plan to keep working in Marathi movies in the future, along with your work in other film industries?

Yes, I would be happy to work in Marathi cinema along with Hindi Industry. Yes, I would like to continue working in Marathi movies in the future.