Revel in Summer vibes with Anysa’s Spring Summer Collection

Updated on: 09 June,2023 04:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Co-ord sets, shirt dresses, maxi dresses were a welcome breeze in the mundane fashion scene post pandemic.

Revel in Summer vibes with Anysa’s Spring Summer Collection


Casual wear brand Anysa has dropped its latest spring summer collection that includes the hottest trends of the season.


The end of 2022 brought with it a flurry of trends that changed the sartorial game among the urban youth.


Co-ord sets, shirt dresses, maxi dresses were a welcome breeze in the mundane fashion scene post pandemic.


With the arrival of new designs in chic prints- boho, floral and abstract among others, the fashionistas everywhere are set to beat the sheltering heat with cool colors and fabulously luxurious fabrics. Stitched to perfection by label Anysa.

Aptly named The Summer Sorbet, outfits in the summer collection feature immaculate whites in shirts, off-shoulder dresses and stylish knee-length skater dresses that complement the breezy vibes or the ideal Indian summer.

Also part of the ensemble are the vivacious jumpsuits in linen, cotton and denim to give you an Uber edge over others.

The new collection is out now

Visit www.Anysa.in

 

