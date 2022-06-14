Saiyar Mori Re a turning point in the Gujarati Film Industry's history

Dhollywood has introduced audiences to many potential films in the past decade and the viewers have loved them.

Regional film Industry like Dhollywood is setting examples to bring forth themes that were untouched before now. Gujarati Film Industry now adds to the unique list their first-ever highly cinematized film called Saiyar Mori Re. This film is a turning point in the Gujarati Film Industry history with the introduction to art wrapped in a film. The cinematography, the dialogue delivery and the exceptional acting experienced in the short teaser have got the audience on their toes leaving them with anticipation.

Saiyar Mori Re is also a film that brought two brothers of different professions together to produce the film. Meet Kariya known for his direction and Jay Kariya knew for his exceptional vocals has now taken a turn in their career by choosing to produce this revolutionary film. Their venture as producer brothers is open to speculation with the release of the teaser of Saiyar Mori Re. The film's story and direction are delivered by Vishal Vada Vala and the screenplay & dialogue by Kapil Sahetya. Saiyar Mori Re features casts including Mayur Chauhan aka Micheal and Yukti Randeria as the main leads, alongside other casts like Mehul Desai, Mayur Soneji, and Mehul Bhil, Gaurang Anand, Vaishakhratanben, Jahanvi Patel and Nisharg Trivedi amongst many others.

This sweet and savory love story with lots of drama including destiny and heartbreak has been scheduled to release on the 8th of Jul,22. The teaser has been appreciated by the fans and followers. This film is hoped to be owning to the promises built through the teaser release. Saiyar Mori Re shall bring the air of newness and the story is anticipated to introduce a new genre to the viewers of the Gujarati Film Industry.