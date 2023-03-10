SBEH And Eminent Entertainment’s First Edition Of Dunk Fest Holi 2023 Exhibits Starry Affair

When Silver Beach Entertainment’s Hitesh Keswani and Eminent Entertainment’s Sudipan Das joined hands for a Holi party, it was predicted to be a successful galore.

Having expertise in their niches, these two gentlemen organised something that looked larger than life and a perfect comeback of the Holi parties in Mumbai.

The grand Holi bash which was held at the large JVPD grounds in Juhu, Mumbai, saw thousands of people coming together to celebrate the festival of colours. The event was sold out, an evening prior. Organisers had to increase security and shut gates to control the crowd that showed up at the event wanting to somehow get an entry at the grand bash.

Dignitaries that graced Dunk Fest Holi 2023 with their presence included Deputy Chief Minister - Devendra Phadnis, Minister of Tourism - Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Youth Leader - Mohit Khamboj , South star Nani, Rajeev Masand, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zareen Khan, Rohit Saraf , Shalin Bhanot, Mona Singh, Gaurav Gera, Mandira Bedi, Nia Sharma, Asha Negi, Heli Daruwala, Malishka, Niti Taylor, Surbhi Jyoti and Arjit Taneja, to name a few.

Speaking at the occasion, Sudipan Das of Eminent Entertainment said, “We’re elated and how! This was our first edition of Dunk Fest Holi and we are overwhelmed with the response. After three long years, finally people were able to celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm. Everyone enjoyed and it seems like an effort done right! Thanks to everyone who came in and trusted in us. We shall be back soon with Dunk Fest Winter edition 2023.”