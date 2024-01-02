Sesame by Hyatt Centric was Awarded as the Best New Restaurant of the Year - Mumbai at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Sesame offers two distinct culinary niches for dinner: contemporary Japanese cuisine and a journey into the depths of Sichuan cookery.

SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023 hosted yet another magnanimous 4th edition on 23rd November 2023 at the prestigious Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) – BKC in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Mr. Chand Seth, Chairman and Managing Director of SOS Nitelife-Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd., hosted the event with industry stalwarts. The said event was inaugurated by The Guest of

Honour “Major Royden D’Souza”; an Ex Indian Army

Combat

Amongst other eminent guests of honours who graced the event were:

Shri. Deepak Pandey – IPS, Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra.

Colonel Sandeep Kaushal – General Manager (Group EXIM & Corporate Affairs) Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd,

Poonawala Group Ar. Keval Valambhia – COO – MCHI – CREDAI

Sesame: A Theatre of Flavours in the Heart of Juhu

Nestled in the heart of Juhu, Mumbai, Sesame at Hyatt Centric is a ‘Theatre of Flavours’, offering a social dining and drinking experience. This luxurious restaurant distinguishes itself with a focus on contemporary Asian cuisine, particularly Japanese specialties. With an open kitchen and meticulous attention to detail, Sesame creates a relaxed yet lively atmosphere for diners.

During lunch, Sesame transforms into a sanctuary for those in search of a soulful and health-conscious culinary experience. The lunch experience is designed for individuals who priorities health without compromising on flavour, offering nutritious options such as fresh salads, sushi, nourishing ramen, no-starch dim sum, and hearty one-meal bowls. As the sun sets, Sesame transitions into a realm of Japanese elegance for dinner. The atmosphere becomes more energetic, setting the stage for communal dining. Sesame offers two distinct culinary niches for dinner: contemporary Japanese cuisine and a journey into the depths of Sichuan cookery. Signature ingredientforward cocktails and zero-alcohol drinks, alongside an array of other alcoholic beverages from the Sesame bar and a curated selection from the wine rack, grace the dinner menu.

Chef Rahul Srivastava emphasizes a well-balanced menu catering to both meat lovers and vegetarians. Noteworthy dishes recommended by Chef Srivastava include Hamachi Carpaccio, Beijing Street-inspired Tiger Prawns, and Kinu Tofu. The menu highlights a combination of globally and locally sourced ingredients, featuring signature items like

Watermelon Tataki, Tori No Karage, Yuzu Koshu Shrimp, Malaysian Nyonya Chicken Curry, and Beijing Streetinspired Tiger Prawns. Sesame takes pride in its commitment to sourcing fresh ingredients globally, including eel from Japan, salmon from Norway, and tuna from Kochi. This unique approach adds to the restaurant's appeal, making it an ideal choice for various occasions, from family dinners to romantic lunches.

Sesame Bar presents a selection of inventive cocktails, including signature drinks like The Book Locker and Irish Flame. The menu showcases mixologist's creations such as

Warli and Fifteen Sixty, alongside timeless favorites like Negroni, Margarita, Paloma, and Dirty Martini. For a distinctive experience, explore the Zero-holic Mixology selection, inspired by fascinating facts from Juhu, featuring options like Juvem, Khajan, Salsette, and more.

Sesame goes beyond being a restaurant; it's a theatrical performance where gastronomy transforms into artistry. Voted as the Best New Restaurant at the 2023 SOS Nitelife awards, Sesame promises an immersive journey with each dish stealing the scene. The restaurant's interior design seamlessly blends modern elements with a touch of nostalgia, creating a bright and airy ambiance during the day and a cosy, intimate atmosphere at night.

Sesame's narrative revolves around its commitment to becoming a go-to destination in Juhu for globally inspired fine cuisines. Ms. Shilpi Khanna, General Manager of Hyatt Centric Juhu, explains, “Sesame seeds are vital due to their versatile flavours, ranging from nutty and earthy to slightly sweet, adding depth and richness to most dishes in cuisines around the world." In essence, Sesame's dedication to both aesthetic and culinary excellence, coupled with its subtle nod to sesame seeds, forms the foundation for providing a truly distinctive dining experience in the culinary hub of Juhu.

