Sidharrth Shankar bags the Runner Up Trophy at Pro-Am Tournament, Delhi Golf Open 2023

Wednesday the lush greens of The Delhi Golf Course saw Sidharrth Shankar, Partner, JSA swinging out as the Runner Up at the Pro-Am event by Mastercard.

As a build up to the event the Pro-Am tournament saw huge participation at the at the iconic 6,900-yard Delhi Golf Club.

Sidharrth was accompanied by other team members that included Dushant Dave, Sr. Advocate, Harinder Sikka, Group Director, Strategic Business, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., and the team was led by Chapchai Nirat - a Thai professional golfer. Chapchai is the son of a Thai national team golfer and turned professional in 1998 as a fifteen-year-old. He won for the first time as a pro at the 2004 Genting Masters in Malaysia. He joined the Asian Tour in 2005 and had a second-place finish in his rookie season.

During an interaction with Lex Witness - India’s 1st Magazine on Legal & Corporate Affairs, Sidharrth Shankar shared, “Golf is a perfect match for me as far as my sports chapter is concerned. With M&A as my legal heart, golf remains to be the center of my gaming mind. It was an enthralling experience to be at the Pro-Am event. I thank the Delhi Golf Club and Mastercard for this opportunity.”

The Pro-Am event by Mastercard was a special beginning to the mammoth Delhi Golf Open 2023 Championship with a prize purse worth $750,000. The DGC Open 2023 is a witness to 40 of the Asian Tour's Top 60 with about 49 Indians at the turf. Top overseas stars include Sadom Kaewkanjana, Nitithorn Thippong, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Tha), Barry Henson (USA). Top Indians that cab spotted at the course are Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Jyoti Randhawa, Chikkarangappa S, Viraj Madappa, Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Sandhu, Aman Raj, Honey Baisoya.