Sonnet Wellness’ Prebiotic and Probiotic packed formulas help balance the microorganisms on the face

Sonnet Wellness is a new-age wellness brand bringing you India's first prebiotic and probiotic products with FDA-approved ingredients catering to your overall health.

A vegan and cruelty brand produced completely in India comes with the perfect blend of organic and non-toxic chemical components, Sonnet Wellness started out as a home mixture made by one of the co-founders, Manju Ogale, abiding by the formula that everything needed for healthy skin and hair can be found in our kitchen.

Upon further exploration, many hair care concoctions were created resulting in excellent reviews leading to Manju’s introduction to the hair care industry. An important shift in the formulas of the products occurred when substantial mixtures were made including curd. The probiotic components in the curd gave way to a blend more effective than before. Soon with the co-founders Kavin Desai and Ram Ogale joining hands with Manju, Sonnet Wellness formed its own unique identity as a brand.

Their products are enriched with prebiotics, a naturally occurring, food component that is not used for digestion but to promote the growth of helpful bacteria in the gut, and probiotics are good bacteria / live cultures naturally found in the gut that improve intestinal health. These two known as 'the dynamic duo', are primarily used together to create the ideal setting for skin to thrive and be protected from harmful factors.

Prebiotics and Probiotics go hand-in-hand and work best when used together. Here are some benefits of incorporating prebiotic and probiotic ingredients into the skincare routine.

A combination of prebiotics and probiotics in skincare can be outstanding for improving skin’s surface protection, ensuring skin has what it needs to keep its barrier intact, smooth and healthy They can help improve certain skin conditions: Microbes are known to be involved in various skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis, so they may help improve these skin conditions with prebiotic and probiotic skincare.

With these unique ideas came a conscience that led them to make sure the products were created with lab-made probiotics and prebiotics making them completely vegan and cruelty-free. They refrain from using ingredients like parabens, GMO, phthalates, alcohol, mineral oil, petrolatum, or Propylene Glycol.