Spain Golden Visa Guide - Residency by Investment

The Spanish Golden Visa program allows non-EU citizens to gain Spanish residency, giving them the opportunity to live, work, study, and do business in Spain.

Those who hold a Spain Golden Visa can also access visa-free travel anywhere across the Schengen zone, and these rights can be extended to the applicant's family members, too.

To be eligible, applicants must invest a significant amount of money into the Spanish economy, for example, by buying real estate in Spain, investing in Spanish companies, and investing in venture capital funds.

Buying real estate in Spain has long been the most popular way to acquire Spain's Golden Visa. However, the Spanish government has recently announced that it is re-evaluating the scheme due to European-wide concerns over security and sustainability.

So, with the future of Golden Visas in Spain looking uncertain, many potential investors are keen to take advantage of the country's residency-by-investment program before any changes come into place.

Who is Eligible for a Spain Golden Visa?

To apply for the Golden Visa in Spain, you must first meet the following criteria:

You must have made a qualifying investment (see the list below).

You must own the money that you will be investing.

You must be aged 18 years or older.

You must have no criminal record.

You must hold full and valid health insurance from a reputed company.

You must have not been denied entry to the Schengen Zone in the past.

You must be able to provide financial security to sustain yourself and your family members while living in Spain.

The Spanish government has recently announced that they are considering either abolishing Golden Visas altogether or increasing the minimum of €500,000 investment to €1 million.

However, investors who already hold golden visas in the country will still be able to renew their residency permits, providing they still meet the criteria set when they first applied.

Nothing has been decided so far, and as it stands, the minimum investment options for the Spanish Golden Visa program are as follows:

Investing a minimum of €500,000 in real estate property in Spain.

Investing a minimum of €1,000,000 in company shares in Spain.

Depositing a minimum of €1,000,000 into a Spanish bank account.

Investing a minimum of €2,000,000 in Spanish public debt.

Investing in a new business in Spain, creating new jobs, furthering scientific and technological advancements, and making a positive impact on the socio-economic landscape of the region.

Can a Golden Visa Grant You Spanish Citizenship?

Yes. Spain Golden Visa holders can apply for citizenship after they have lived in Spain for a minimum of 10 years. You must be able to prove that you have been present in the country for at least 183 days (around 6 months) for each of those ten years.

To gain Spanish citizenship, you must also be able to demonstrate that you have strong ties in the country, no criminal record, and a reasonable understanding of the Spanish language.

Once you have Spanish citizenship, you will become an official EU passport holder. This will grant you the right to live, work, and study in any of the 27 EU member states.

A Fast Track to Citizenship for Nationals of Former Spanish Colonies

Most non-EU nationals must have residency in Spain for at least 10 years before they can apply for a Spanish passport. However, applicants from former Spanish colonies who hold a Golden Visa can apply for a fast track to citizenship program that takes just 2 years.

Eligible countries include:

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Venezuela

What are the benefits of the Spanish Golden Visa?

Spain's Golden Visa program is incredibly popular with foreign investors. Spain is a vibrant nation steeped in rich history and culture, and claiming residency here comes with a wide variety of benefits for both the applicant and their family members. These benefits include:

Access to the EU

Spain is a member of the European Union and the Schengen Zone. Golden Visa holders can visit fellow Schengen countries for up to three months in any six-month period.

Investors who eventually pursue citizenship in Spain will be granted a Spanish (EU) passport. This allows the bearer to live, work, study, and do business in all 27 EU member states.

High-quality national services

Golden Visa holders and their family members will be granted access to Spain's world-leading public services, such as state healthcare and schooling, and a variety of internationally acclaimed universities.

No need to live in Spain

While all Golden Visa holders have the right to live in Spain all year round, there is no requirement to do so. You can still renew your visa if you live in another part of the world.

Potential citizenship

After ten years, Spain Golden Visa holders may be eligible to apply for a Spanish passport. This gives you the right to live, work, study, and invest anywhere in the EU. Plus, it also grants visa-free access to over 170 different nations around the globe.

Quick application process

Many European Golden Visa applications can take a long time to process. For example, the Portugal Golden Visa currently has waiting times of around 12 months. However, the Spain Golden Visa program has an average processing time of just 20 days.

Can My Family Also Apply For a Spain Golden Visa?

Yes. A Golden Visa holder's family members can also enjoy the benefits of residency in Spain. When applying for the Spain Golden Visa, you may include the following family members on your application.

Your husband or wife

Any children under 18 years of age

Any adult children (over 18 years of age) who are classed as dependents

Dependent elderly parents.

How Do I Apply for a Spain Golden Visa?

Here’s a brief overview of the process required to receive a Spain Golden Visa for you and your family.

Step 1. Arrange a trip to Spain to explore your investment options.

Some passport holders may need to obtain a Spanish Schengen visa before arrival in the country.

Step 2. Open a Spanish bank account and obtain an NIE number.

An NIE number (Número de Identidad de Extranjero) is a unique identification number issued by the Spanish government. Every foreign resident must hold an NIE number to do business within the country.

You will also need to set up a bank account with a Spanish financial institution of your choice.

Step 3. Finalize your investment.

After securing a bank account and NIE number, it's time to finalize the qualifying investment. The investment needs to be completed and signed off before you can make your Spain Golden Visa application.

Step 4. Submit your Spain Golden Visa application.

The application must be submitted to the Spanish consulate or embassy in your home country within 3 months of making the qualifying investment.

Step 5. Get your residence permit.

Most Golden Visa applications are processed quickly. If your application is approved, you can expect to receive your Golden Visa within around 20 days.

Once in possession of the Spain Golden Visa, you can travel to Spain, visit your nearest immigration office (Oficina de Extranjeros) and submit your biometric information. They will then provide you and any family members included in your application with a Spanish residence permit.

What Documents do I Need to Apply for a Spain Golden Visa?

Document requirements can change at any time. However, at the time of writing, you are required to submit the following documentation alongside your Spain Golden Visa application form.

Your valid passport (issued within the last 10 years with at least 6 months of validity before expiration)

Two passport photos

Proof of your current country of residence

Proof of a qualifying investment (showing the origin of the funds used, and the type and amount of investment)

A certificate of proof of a clean criminal record from your current country of residence (translated into Spanish and signed off within the last 90 days)

Proof of sufficient funds to support yourself and any family members while living in Spain.

Proof of full health insurance purchased from an authorized Spanish company

A medical clearance proving you are not carrying any diseases that pose a risk to public health

How Long Does a Spain Golden Visa Last For?

The Spain Golden Visa initially lasts for 1 year. During this time period, you must travel to Spain and exchange the visa for a Spanish residence permit. This permit is valid for 2 years.

As long as your investment (e.g., ownership of Spanish real estate) is maintained, you can renew your residence permit indefinitely every 2 years.

If you choose to live permanently in Spain, after 5 years of living in the country (for at least 6 months out of every 12), you can apply for permanent residency.

After 10 years of living in Spain, you may be eligible to apply for a Spanish passport, granting you EU citizenship.

Conclusion

Spain's Golden Visa program has been operating since 2013. Since then, it's generated more than 2 billion euros in revenue and offered freedom and security to thousands of non-EU nationals and their families.

However, the Spanish government has recently announced that it is considering making some significant changes to the Golden Visa requirements, and some of the existing opportunities may no longer be available to investors.

