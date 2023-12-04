Speed High Performance Petrol from Bharat Petroleum presents Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition Roars to Success with Record-breaking Turnout

Special award winners walked away with coveted cash prizes, celebrating their ingenuity and dedication to the drag racing culture.

India's Biggest Drag Racing Event, Vroom Drag Meet, Title Sponsor – Speed High Performance Petrol from Bharat Petroleum, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, Electric Performance Partner Ultraviolette, and Safety Car Partner Lexus Bangalore, In Association with SpeedWay Motorsport

In a spectacle of screeching tires, roaring engines, and adrenaline-pumping action, the Speed High Performance Petrol by Bharat Petroleum presented Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition, Powered by Hero MotoCorp, Electric performance partner Ultraviolette, Safety Car Partner Lexus Bangalore, Supported by School of India, Organized by Vroom Motorsports and In Association with Speedway Motorsports, concluded with unprecedented success. This drag racing extravaganza, approved by FMSCI, cemented its place as India's biggest, largest, and most successful motorsports event.

The pulsating weekend showcased a staggering 600 entries, with more than 280 participants vying for supremacy on the drag strip. The event attracted a whopping 8 thousand plus spectators, creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the roar of engines and the cheers of enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of the event was the participation of modified cars and bikes that pushed the boundaries of speed and performance. Special award winners walked away with coveted cash prizes, celebrating their ingenuity and dedication to the drag racing culture.

Hero MotoCorp, a prominent sponsor of the event, added an exciting dimension by introducing two defined classes featuring their latest bikes – the Hero Xtreme 160R and Hero Karizma XMR 210. The winners of these classes not only clinched victory but also earned substantial cash rewards, raising the stakes on the track.

Recognizing the need for diversity in motorsports, Vroom Motorsports took a commendable step by promoting women's participation. All ladies enjoyed free entry to participate across all classes, fostering a more inclusive and diverse drag racing community.

With over 70 different classes, spectators were treated to a smorgasbord of racing action, each class delivering a unique thrill. In addition to the drag races, the event featured bike stunt shows, car stunts, and car drifting, transforming the weekend into an action-packed spectacle for everyone in attendance.

The event's success can be attributed not only to the high-octane performances on the track but also to the meticulous planning and execution behind the scenes. Vroom Motorsports, in collaboration with Speedway Motorsports, set the gold standard for crowd turnout and race operations, creating a seamless and immersive experience for participants and spectators alike, along with the use of technology implementation to make it even more amazing experience.

For those who missed the heart-pounding action or want to relive the fastest seconds on the track, detailed results are available for perusal. The Vroom Drag Meet 9th Edition has left an indelible mark on the motorsports landscape, promising even greater thrills and excitement in the editions to come.



Results: https://bit.ly/v9results-news