St Martinus University Willemstad Curacao Secures Coveted 5 Year Accreditation from AAEPO

St. Martinus University, Willemstad, Curacao Secures Coveted 5-Year Accreditation from AAEPO

Updated on: 21 November,2023 12:34 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine Willemstad, Curacao is a leading institution committed to delivering exceptional medical education.

Willemstad,Curacao November 20th – The St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine is pleased to announce its successful attainment of full institutional accreditation from the Agency for Accreditation of Educational Programs and Organizations (AAEPO) in Kyrgyzstan, an agency accredited by WFME. This significant accreditation, valid until 2028, underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to upholding elevated standards of education and academic excellence.


The meticulous AAEPO accreditation process validates that St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine Willemstad not only meets but exceeds the rigorous criteria set by the accrediting agency. This recognition underscores the university's dedication to delivering quality medical education and its continuous efforts to enhance the learning experience for its students.


Dr. Murali Ginjupalli, Chancellor of St. Martinus University, expressed joy at the accreditation, stating, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from AAEPO, affirming our steadfast commitment to providing top-notch medical education. This accreditation strengthens our position as a reliable institution that adheres to and surpasses international standards in medical education."


The 5-year institutional accreditation provides assurance to current and prospective students, faculty, and stakeholders that St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine Willemstad is devoted to maintaining high educational standards, promoting innovation, and adhering to best practices in medical education.

To commemorate this achievement, the university will host various events and initiatives showcasing its ongoing dedication to academic excellence. The accreditation also opens avenues for collaboration and partnerships with other esteemed institutions worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

Hemawathi Sharada Mohan

Manager

St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine Willemstad, Curacao

About St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine Willemstad, Curacao:

St. Martinus University Faculty of Medicine Willemstad, Curacao is a leading institution committed to delivering exceptional medical education. With a focus on nurturing the development of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals, the university has positioned itself as a center for academic excellence in the field of medicine.

