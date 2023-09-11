Breaking News
Stock Soaring: From Bargain to Potential Goldmine – Company Announces Stellar Quarter Results with Strong Order Book, Stock Trading at Just 1.5 PE with a 6-Month Target of 600 percent Return

Updated on: 11 September,2023 06:55 PM IST
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd (PSSI) continues to be a beacon of hope and resilience in the ever-evolving world of business. With a current market price of just Rs. 6.94 and a staggering six-month target of Rs. 40, this BSE-listed gem is attracting widespread attention and admiration from investors and experts alike.


One of the most striking attributes of PSSI is its remarkably low Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio, which stands at an astonishingly modest 1.27. In stark contrast, the industry standard PE ratio sits at 24. This discrepancy suggests that PSSI is not just undervalued but significantly so, presenting a golden opportunity for astute investors.


The company's financial performance in the first half of 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular. In the June quarter of 2023, PSSI reported a consolidated income of a whopping Rs. 96 Crore, a monumental achievement when considering that the total income in the same quarter of the previous year was zero. The March 2023 income was equally impressive at Rs. 41 Crore. Adding to this stellar performance, PSSI achieved a consolidated profit of Rs. 38 Crore in the June quarter of 2023, a stark contrast to the zero profits in the corresponding quarter of 2022. This remarkable turnaround has propelled the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) to a commendable Rs. 5.

PSSI's success can largely be attributed to its robust and promising order pipeline. The company is poised for exponential growth in the foreseeable future, creating anticipation and excitement in the market.

In a recent milestone achievement, PSSI secured a significant order worth Rs. 76 Crore from a prestigious Singapore-based IT firm. This order not only reaffirms PSSI's global appeal but also underlines its commitment to delivering quality products and services to clients worldwide.

About Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd (PSSI)

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd, with its BSE code 526773, has consistently demonstrated its prowess in the adhesive label industry. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a relentless pursuit of innovation, PSSI has solidified its position as a trusted and competitive player in both domestic and international markets.

As the company's stock continues to defy market expectations, it is clear that PSSI is on an upward trajectory toward becoming a dominant force in the adhesive label industry.

Investors, industry experts, and stakeholders are watching PSSI with growing optimism and excitement. The company's unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with its promising order book and impressive financial performance, paints a bright and prosperous future.

