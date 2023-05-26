TerraCalm Reviews - Proven Ingredients That Work or Fake Scam Hype?

Your feet guide you wherever you're going and support your weight throughout your life. They endure a lot of pressure and friction, and they're exposed to various elements.

Constant wear and tear can lead to itchy, dry, flaking skin and more severe problems, such as toenail fungus that can leave your feet looking worse for the wear and even result in debilitating pain. Taking care of your feet and toenails must be a top priority to avoid issues.

Several products on the market claim that they can improve the health of your feet and nails. One such product that's been gaining a lot of attention lately is TerraCalm . This mineral clay comprises proprietary ingredients purported to strengthen the skin and nails and enhance the overall health of your feet. The mineral clay is marketed toward individuals who suffer from various issues that affect the health of their feet, such as foot and toenail fungus. But does it live up to the hype?

To help you make an informed decision, take an in-depth look at TerraCalm in this guide. Explore the product, including its ingredients, how it works, and other pertinent information, such as pricing and where to buy. Whether you're suffering from issues with your feet or just want to provide them with the TLC they deserve, read on to find out if TerraCalm is worth trying.

What is TerraCalm, Anyway?

TerraCalm is a topical cream that was developed to eradicate and prevent toenail fungus, as well as soothe and moisturize the skin. It's a mineral clay complex that, according to the manufacturer, was designed based on the findings of in-depth clinical research. The product is marketed primarily toward individuals suffering from toenail fungus and states that it can "give you healthy, pink nails once again" within just a few weeks of use. That said, however, anyone can use TerraCalm, whether they're experiencing issues with the skin and nails of their feet or simply want to rejuvenate their feet and prevent problems from occurring.

How Does TerraCalm Work?

According to the official TerraCalm website, the mineral clay complex contains a unique formula of ingredients that were carefully selected for their ability to combat toenail fungus and enhance skin health. The ingredients used in TerrCalm are all-natural and consist of a variety of herbal extracts and plant compounds that are said to kill bacteria and fungi.

Ursolic acid, one of the compounds featured in this product, kills fungi and prevents them from spreading, thereby stopping the spread of fungal infections. Other ingredients used in TerraCalm, such as thyme, lavender, and sunflower, strengthen the immune system and help to fight off and kill fungi, bacteria, and other microbes that are known culprits of toenail infections, thereby treating existing and preventing recurring infections. The mineral clay complex also contains vitamin E, which helps regenerate toenail cells, and shea butter nourishes and moisturizes dry, cracked skin.

To summarize, TerraCalm works by combating infections by killing bacteria and fungi. It also strengthens the immune system, which helps to prevent further infections. Finally, it moisturizes and nourishes dry, cracked, and damaged skin and nails, typical side effects associated with fungal infections. According to the manufacturer, applying TerraCalm to your feet and toenails daily will restore and strengthen the health of your feet in just a few weeks.

What is TerrCalm Made Of?

TerraCalm is comprised of a unique blend of all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. These ingredients include a variety of vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts. The ingredients are sourced from rural parts of Australia and France and have been clinically proven to eradicate fungus, strengthen nails, and enhance skin health.

In all, TerraCalm is made of a combination of more than 20 ingredients. The following are just some examples of the naturally-derived, GMO-free ingredients found in each jar of this product:

French Green Clay

French Green Clay is one of the foundational and essential ingredients used in TerraCalm. A popular natural remedy that has been used for centuries, French Clay is 100 percent all-natural, bio-organic, and features a combination of critical elements vital for skin and nail health. It naturally exfoliates and gently removes dead skin cells while boosting circulation throughout the skin. The clay, sourced from deposits located in the southern regions of France, deeply moisturizes the skin and leaves your feet soft and supple while also strengthening and enhancing the health of the toenails.

Sweet Almond Oil

Sweet almond oil contains a wealth of vital nutrients known to restore the health of the nails. For example, this oil is rich in omega six and omega nine fatty acids, as well as antioxidants and vitamins A and E, all known to strengthen the nails. Because TerraCalm contains sweet almond oil, it helps to prevent the toenails from drying, breaking, cracking, and peeling.

Jojoba Oil

Another one of the all-natural ingredients vital to the healing and restorative power that TerraCalm purported to deliver is jojoba oil. This oil is rich in vitamin E, which boosts the skin's natural immunity and heals damaged nails. It also contains natural antibacterial properties, functions as an antioxidant, and has other compounds that benefit the skin and nails. Jojoba oil contains so many powerful benefits for skin and nail health that it is a common ingredient in many cosmetic products.

Thyme Essential Oil

Hailed for its natural antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, thyme essential oil has been a critical ingredient in natural medicine for thousands of years. Thyme essential oil functions as a disinfectant that kills off fungus and stops it from spreading. It hydrates and nourishes the nails.

Oregano Essential Oil

Oregano oil is rich in phytonutrients (plant-based antioxidants) and is also regarded for its natural healing abilities. This essential oil helps to calm and soothe irritated and inflamed skin and not only helps combat but helps prevent the development of future fungal infections.

Lavender Oil

Another critical ingredient that TerraCalm contains is lavender oil, which offers several benefits for skin and nail health. Numerous studies have revealed that lavender oil protects keratin, the protein that the nails are made of. This natural ingredient has also been found to be just as effective and perhaps even more so at combating fungal infections than over-the-counter antifungal medications.

Cedarwood Essential Oil

Cedarwood essential oil has been found to contain robust antibiotic properties that can combat various bacteria, including E. coli, making it a highly effective remedy for fungal infections. Plus, because it's an essential oil, it helps to moisturize and soothe dry, cracked, and irritated skin.

Menthol

Well-known for its natural soothing capabilities, menthol helps ease discomfort in the tissues underneath the skin's surface. It also improves circulation and boosts blood flow to the skin, thus revitalizing it. Finally, menthol contains powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation and enhance the appearance of the skin.

Australian Tea Tree Oil

When applied consistently, tea tree oil helps to clear fungal infections. Several studies have shown that it effectively eradicates athletes' foot and nail fungal infections within a few weeks. An added benefit: tea tree oil moisturizes the skin.

Shea Butter

A creamy fat that comes from certain types of nuts, shea butter, has long been used to improve skin health. Not only does it help to eliminate infections, but it's also incredibly moisturizing. Rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin E and vitamin A, shea butter can help to correct and prevent cellular damage, combat irritation, and inflammation, and soothe dry skin.

Sunflower Oil

A natural moisturizer, sunflower oil is considered a superfood and particularly beneficial for the skin. It also has antimicrobial and antifungal properties and has been found to eradicate specific kinds of fungal and bacterial infections that affect the skin and nails.

Bearberry Extract

Used in many cosmetics as a skin brightener, bearberry extract helps to even out the complexion and eliminates imperfections, such as age and sun spots; it can even lighten freckles. This extract has natural antibacterial properties, too, and some evidence suggests that it can help minimize the foul odors often associated with toenail fungal infections.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is well known for its natural soothing and healing abilities. It has antiseptic qualities, which help to fight off fungus and bacteria, and it prevents yeast infections, as well. Also, aloe vera is incredibly moisturizing and can help heal damaged skin.

Manuka Honey

Manuka honey contains methylglyoxal, which has incredible antibacterial properties and is a special kind of honey that comes from Australia and New Zealand. Research has revealed that Manuka honey combats inflammation and kills the bacteria responsible for causing infections.

What Does the Science Say About TerraCalm?

Toenail fungal infections are a common problem many experiences at least once in their lifetime. Because it is so common, tons of products have been made to help eradicate toenail fungal infections. Many of these products claim to offer quick relief; however, many do not deliver. They're either made with poor-quality ingredients that provide little to no benefit, or they could be beneficial. Still, they do little to no good because they aren't formulated correctly. Is the same thing true for TerraCalm? Let's take a look at what the science says.

A study conducted in 2013 assessed the effect of tea tree oil's ability to minimize the growth of fungi responsible for causing toenail infections – Trichophyton rubrum, in particular – found that the agent was, in fact, effective.

In 2016, a study examining lavender oil's ability to heal the skin from infections and wounds found it highly effective. This study found that it not only heals the skin, but participants treated with lavender oil saw faster results than those who were given a placebo.

Oregano is rich in phenols. Numerous studies have revealed that these compounds are highly effective in treating fungal infections. It has also been found that phenols reduce the pain and swelling associated with skin fungal infections.

The above are just some of the studies that support the effectiveness of the ingredients in TerraCalm. Given these findings, it can be assumed that TerraCalm, when used as directed, can help to alleviate fungal infections and heal and strengthen the skin.

Purchasing TerraCalm

There are three different pricing levels for TerraCalm, which can be purchased from the official website . Discounts increase if you order in bulk.

Order one jar for $69

Order three jars for $59 per jar plus two free bonus eBooks

Order six jars for $49 per jar plus two free bonus eBooks

TerraCalm Refund Policy

TerraCalm comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you are unhappy with the product, contact customer service via email at contact@terracalm-product.com within 60 days of purchasing, and they'll issue you a full refund.

Final Thoughts

TerraCalm is comprised of a proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients that have been found to offer a wealth of benefits for the skin and nails. If you're suffering from foot fungus or just want to strengthen the health of your feet and toenails, given that TerraCalm is backed by a full 60-day money-back guarantee, it's worth trying.

