The Goal of Environmental Protection requires Strategic Action: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Inaugurates Two-Day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024'

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Everyone should do their part in preserving greenery and nature: Forest Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap “Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change” released: Dashboard launched.

In his inaugural speech at ‘Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024’, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that climate change is posing as major threat for the entire world. We need more measures and efforts to save nature, greenery and natural resources now than ever. He emphasized the need to formulate strategies to address the global challenge of climate change, as it has led to severe repercussions in form of irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations, affecting both the nation and the world. Chief Minister inaugurated the two-day 'Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024,' today.

At the event, Shri Sai launched the 'Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change' and a book on traditional health practices titled 'Ancient Wisdom' at Bastar. Chief Minister said that the conclave would serve as a significant platform for sharing crucial information and experiences regarding the global challenges and adverse impacts of climate change. He underlined the importance of collective efforts to combat climate change for the well-being of future generations.

On the occasion, Minister of Forest and Climate Change Shri Kedar Kashyap, MLA and Padma Shri awardee Shri Anuj Sharma, Padma Shri awardee Shrimati Phoolbasan Yadav, Padma Shri awardee Shri Hemchand Manjhi, and Padma Shri awardee Shri Jageshwar Yadav were present, along with the senior officials from the Forest Department. Chief Minister commended the efforts of the department and the Chhattisgarh State Center for Climate Change for organizing the conclave.

In his address to the conclave, Chief Minister said that everyone needs to do their part for preserving nature and greener. Reckless consumerism and negligence towards the environment has led to this situation today. Acknowledging the challenges posed by climate change, Shri Sai highlighted the 2015 Paris Agreement, signed by 196 countries, as a collective effort to protect the environment. He affirmed that concerted efforts on a global scale would lead to success in addressing climate change challenges. Chief Minister concluded the speech by welcoming the experts, environmentalists, and representatives from tribal communities participating in the conclave. The event featured the screening of a short film focused on climate change.

Forest and Climate Change Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap said that experts, public representatives, and tribal communities should come together to deal with the challenge of climate change. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief of Forest Force Shri V. Srinivasa Rao also addressed the program. Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Department, Shri Manoj Kumar Pingua said that to deal with this challenge, efforts should be made to bring experts, environmentalists, representatives of tribal communities and Vaidyarajas on one platform. Exchange of knowledge and expertise will help us all to move in the right direction in terms of environment conservation. British Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Andrew Fleming highlighted various aspects of climate change. The workshop was organized by the Chhattisgarh State Center for Climate Change and the Forest and Climate Change Department with technical support from the Foundation for Ecological Security. Representatives from 15 states and various national-level institutions participated in the conclave. The program aimed to bring together experts, environmentalists, and representatives from tribal communities, along with policymakers and health practitioners, to discuss and share knowledge on climate change challenges and solutions.