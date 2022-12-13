The Social Media Scorecard: How Mumbai MLAs Rank Against Each Other

Digital presence has now become a mandate in almost all walks of life - and politics is no exception.

Politicians these days are making conscious efforts to boost their digital presence via different social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.Apart from social media audits, Gateway Political Strategies also run online and offline surveys and have a team of specialists dedicated to app and website development as well.

The evaluation for this social media was done on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn and some other sources such as websites and apps. The Gateway Political Strategies research report is based on 73 different parameters, with key emphasis on basic parameters such as the number of followers, and frequency of posts and advanced ones such as ORM management and plagiarism checks.

Facebook

Abu Azmi from the Samajwadi Party has the highest number of followers with 746k followers and is also the top performer in the group of 35 MLAs. In the top 15, we have only one MLA from the Shiv Sena. 83% of the MLAs are active on Facebook, whereas the remaining 17% of MLAs do not use Facebook or use it in such small amounts that it is negligible.

Instagram

It’s no surprise that the youngest MLA, Aaditya Thackery is the top-ranking social media performer when it comes to Instagram. He has a massive following of 946k followers. Almost 34% of MLAs in Mumbai have a limited Instagram presence, with less than 2000 followers each. It is interesting to note that Abu Azmi is among the top-ranked performers even on Instagram.

Performance of political parties on social media

Comprehensive party insights for major social media platforms - Facebook and Twitter show different numbers compared to individual MLAs from different parties. The Facebook reach of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the highest, with 16 MLAs and a total follower count of 19.1 lac. The reach of the Shiv Sena is the highest on Twitter, with 13 MLAs and a follower count of 34.9 lac. Aaditya Thackerey’s followers account for 97% of the total Shiv Sena followers on Twitter.

Instagram stats tell a different story, with the most popular party being Shiv Sena, with 10.1 lac followers. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the least popular on Instagram, with 16 MLAs and a cumulative follower count of 44k only.

Conclusion

It is interesting to note that members from different political parties have created a niche for themselves on different social media platforms. All parties do not have a solid presence on all social media bases, but whichever platforms they are reigning on, these legislators ensure they are being put to good use. After all, the whole idea of building a digital presence is not just to highlight the political presence of parties, but also to connect with the masses on the grassroot level.