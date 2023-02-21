The Upcoming Haryana International Film Festival's Sixth Edition Is Scheduled To Occur In Karnal From March 15th To March 19th, 2023

The sixth edition of the Haryana International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Karnal from March 15th to March 19th, 2023.

Founded by festival director Dharmender Dangi and his friends in 2016, the festival has gained popularity and has become an annual fixture for the people of Haryana. The event has attracted many renowned celebrities, including Manoj Bajpai, Satish Kaushik, and Rahul Dholkia in the past, making it another star-studded extravaganza this year.

The festival aims to promote the local film industry and provide a platform for young and talented actors to showcase their skills. The festival has also caught the attention of well-known Indian actors such as Yashpal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Shweta Menon, and Meghna Malik, who have already confirmed their attendance.

This year's festival will showcase Haryanvi culture through a special exhibition called Phuljhari, which will feature traditional cuisine, attire, antiques, folk dances, Kavi Sammelan, and other cultural performances. Additionally, on March 17th, the festival will host an international seminar in which Indian research scholars will present their papers.

Dharmender Dangi, the festival's founder, expressed his pride in the festival's success in promoting Haryanvi cinema and bringing together the film fraternity of Haryana. He also mentioned the festival's goal to take Haryanvi cinema to the international stage and provide opportunities for young actors to showcase their talents and learn the craft of filmmaking. The festival has evolved into a learning and growth platform for filmmakers, actors, and other industry experts. The organizers named Teamology as its official digital PR partner to enhance its online presence and engage audiences worldwide.

The festival team plans to establish a film-making school in the future to provide opportunities for youngsters to learn the craft of filmmaking at a nominal fee. With the submission deadline of February 20th, the festival promises to be an exciting event celebrating Haryanvi cinema and culture. Interested parties may apply for submission by filling up the form by 20th February https://forms.gle/27NszbfFA4NfPaWx6