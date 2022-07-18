The Wedding Vibe Of The Season: Dj Roody And His Versatile Music

Entertainment is not something that is restricted to televisions, theatres, or clubs, rather it is the highlight of every wedding. Entertainment is the most important part of any celebration, and the DJ is the heart of every entertaining evening.

All weddings in India and abroad revolve around the best DJs as they bring the ambiance of fun, love, and unlimited memories to the family. Since DJ is the heart of every celebration, let's see who is the most asked for DJ in the scene of Indian and NRI weddings.

This DJ is known as the most versatile and groovy DJ. He is the one who makes every person move to his beats and leaves behind a trail of admiration and love for his music. The DJ is none other than DJ Roody Bajaj.

Having performed for the most renowned wedding celebration across the globe, sharing consoles with eminent singers and performers, DJ Roody leaves no scope for missing extravagant vibes. Well-versed with the choices of his audience, DJ Roody leaves no musical stone unturned from Retro to Punjabi to Regional music. Just like his enthusiastic flare of songs, the audience also takes up the flare like that of uptown Celebes rocking to his beats.

This audience and admiration for DJ Roody did not come in just one night, rather it was the outcome of hard work and dedication. After running from his home at the age of 16, he took up the task of learning deejaying and being a fervent student, he not learned deejaying but also started to play at places like J49, Taj Insomnia, Polyesters, Tendulkar’s, etc. However, in no time he had to move back to Kanpur as his father was bedridden for the last 20 years and the social pressure left no further scope for his dreams.

But being the ardent self that he was, he shifted to Delhi in 2009 for he believed that it was only Deejaying that he wanted as a career and nothing else. Working harder than ever, he did was most could not even think of. He left a mark on all those who thought Deejaying was nothing but a hobby. He was aired on FM stations all over India and Abroad, and he became the most asked for DJ at most popular clubs his USP was being close in Interaction with the crowd and rocking private parties and PRE wedding functions.

The name ROODY was taken by him as he was sometimes called rude by the members of the audience as he refused to take song requests. However, this turned out well for him. For DJ Roody music is the expression to bring our feeling and this is also in the form of dance. He says, “I don’t care if it’s Bollywood music, techno, or trance. The motive is for people to enjoy and dance to my tunes. I live for my audience and by the time they and I have a deep connection, there is nothing that can stop me.”

From clubs and parties to big fat weddings, DJ Roody has marked his presence everywhere. He is not just the most asked for DJ but also the most loved and admired one. Undoubtedly, his so-called roody behaviour is best for the wedding vibe all-over.