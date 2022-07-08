Breaking News
Times Prime Referral Code: A1MU1KO1 (Rs.300 OFF on Membership)

Updated on: 08 July,2022 05:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Times Prime referral code is A1MU1KO1. New Times Prime users can use the referral code to get Rs.300 off on Times Prime subscription and get unlimited discounts.

TimesPrime is an ultimate premium membership pack from which you will get six months of SonyLIV premium, a one-year free Gaana+ subscription, one-year Swiggy super, DineOut premium, etc for free. Below are the detailed benefits of the TimesPrime exclusive membership program. Times Prime’s exclusive digital membership program provides access to premium subscriptions for free, exclusive offers across multiple online and offline merchants with awesome discounts.

 




Click Here to Apply Times Prime Referral Code


 

As a member, you can enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits from multiple brands with a focus on Entertainment, Food, Sports, Essentials, Health & Fitness, Travel, and much more. Times Prime referral code: A1MU1KO1 Latest Deals, Offers, Digital Membership Service for Premium Content. Unlock Instant Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Urban Company, etc. Get VIP Access to Exclusive Privileges.

 

What is Times Prime Referral Code

Times Prime referral code is A1MU1KO1. By applying, you will get Rs 300 off on your subscription. Also, share your referral code with friends and earn Rs.300 on each successful referral.

 

How to Apply Times Prime Referral Code

  • Download and Install Times prime app from GooglePlay Store.
  • Open the Times Prime app by clicking on the icon.
  • Log in with any of your social media accounts or Gmail.
  • Enter your details like Name, mobile number, and more.
  • Next, enter the Times Prime referral code: A1MU1KO1.
  • Now go to the profile section and buy times prime subscription.
  • Now proceed to pay for purchasing a Membership.
  • You will get a free three Times prime membership, now start referring your friends to earn Rs 300 Paytm cash.

 

Conclusion:

A1MU1KO1 is the Times Prime referral code. By applying Times Primereferral you will get the best signup bonus and unlimited discount. You can also share your referral code with your friends and earn Rs.300 on each referral signup.

 

