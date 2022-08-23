To be attributed to Mr Ankit Gupta, the Director & CEO, of ExportersIndia.com

1. There’s a lot of competition going over the internet. How do you think ExportersIndia.com stands differently?

ExportersIndia.com has created a hub of exporters and connects them with the right customer base. With over 25 years of experience and commitment to excellence, we have been churning out the best e-solutions for MSMEs and SMEs. The company has not only been working to provide a dynamic platform for manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, wholesalers, traders and service providers to showcase their products and services, but also on getting maximum exposure to attract more buyers with the help of the internet.

2. You have had a good experience in this industry. How do you plan to use it in terms of expansion plans?

For us, the task at hand has always been onboarding more MSMEs on our platforms, so that they can take full advantage of the online platform. Automation is a term for technology applications where human input is minimized and is something we strongly recommend as it is not only pocket friendly but also aids efficiency. This helps us to keep coming up with such solutions that offer better management.

3. Would you like to throw some light on the financial success you’ve achieved in the year 2021-2022, how about your plans going forward?

The growth you refer to can be shown as 10% year on year, and last year we achieved 12%. We strive to see an increase in these numbers, in our upcoming financial years.

4. Where do you see yourself in the upcoming 5 years?

Over the next 5 years, we hope to continue on our path to provide the best solutions to our clients and work on our goal of complete client satisfaction. We have a vision of strengthening our position as one of the most trusted B2B platforms.

5. What’s been your experience and motivation to sail for so long?

I strongly believe that we all have different journeys curated for us so we should try our best to carve our path, learn on the way from our experiences and constantly evolve. Patience and perseverance can change every failure into success. In our journeys to success, we should not let anything stop us from following our dreams passionately.

