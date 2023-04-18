Top 10 Best Astrologers In India 2023 - Latest Updated List

Discover the jaw-dropping predictions of the top 10 best astrologers in India 2023

Handpicked by The Update India, a leading news and awareness website in India. Brace yourself to be amazed by their uncanny abilities to foretell the future with mind-boggling accuracy. From their rich history to extensive experience, masterful craftsmanship, and cutting-edge online presence, these astrologers have got it all covered.

Top 10 Best Astrologers In India 2023 are:

Umesh Chandra Pant Ajai Bhambi Astro Arun Pandit Sohini Shastri Anupam V Kapil Sundeep Kochar Prem Kumar Sharma Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Swetta Jumani Ashok S Sharma

Let us take a closer look at each of them.

UMESH CHANDRA PANT

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is the best astrologer in India in our list for 2023. Based in Delhi, he is certainly the one who can solve all your life problems! With over 34 years of experience in Indian Vedic astrology and offers cutting-edge techniques to resolve various life problems, including finances, career, marriage, business, relationships, academics, and more. He is known for his ethical conduct and sees astrology as a tool for personal growth and self-discovery. Pt. Umesh Pant has an impeccable track record and offers effective solutions to a wide range of astrological issues that can negatively affect one's life. With his compassionate approach and commitment to treating everyone equally without any discrimination, he provides Online Vedic Astrology Services, Puja and Anushthan Services, Astrological remedies for mental peace, Love Marriage Problem Solution, Indian Astrology predictions, and Free Horoscope by date of birth. With his expansive knowledge and dedication to his clients' well-being, he is considered one of the top three astrologers in Delhi for seven years in a row, first in the top ten astrologers in India 2023 list, and certainly, one of the best modern day astrologers in the world. Astrologer Umesh Pant is the founder of Pavitra Jyotish which is currently the leading and most trusted online platform in India.

Interestingly, Pt. Umesh Pant was also chosen by Midday as the best astrologer in India who is transforming lifestyle. He has also been picked by several other media outlets as the best astrologer in India.

AJAI BHAMBI

With over 40 years of experience, Pandit Ajai Bhambi is a renowned leading astrologer in India with a deep understanding of astrology and accurate prognostications. His in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field have earned him a reputation as one of the best astrologers in India. Bhambi is not only a master astrologer, but also a healer in the "Himalayan Tradition" and specializes in nakshatra meditation. His unique approach combines ancient Vedic techniques with modern astrology to help his clients achieve balance and harmony in their lives. Whether you are seeking advice on career, relationships, or health, he can provide you with the guidance you need.

ASTRO ARUN PANDIT

He is the Astrologer who is transforming lives and changing the face of Astrology in India in 2023. With over 10 million social media followers, this spiritual leader has already helped more than 50,000 people find their path through his Astro-spiritual consultations. From a simple boy in Ayodhya to one of India's most followed spiritual astrologers, his story is nothing short of inspiring. Despite being a top student at Delhi University, Astro Arun Pandit turned his back on the material world to pursue his passion for helping others. And boy, has it paid off!

SOHINI SHASTRI

Dr. Sohini Sastri is a renowned astrologer, philanthropist, and life coach who has helped thousands of people with astrological predictions and cosmic energy. She is famous for her expertise in Vedic Astrology, Gemology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Colour Therapy. She has been felicitated by the 2 consecutive presidents of India and several universities and has achieved a great height of astrology. Dr Sastri is popular as the first choice of Bollywood celebrities and has been awarded various honours like ‘Champion of Change 2018, 2019, 2021’, ‘Pride of Nation 2019, 2022’, ‘Indian Achievers Award 2020, 2023’, and ‘Femina Brand Award 2021’. She is also a regular columnist and writer of three popular books on Astrology. Her contribution as a social reformer and activist is significant.

ANUPAM V KAPIL

Anupam V Kapil - India's most versatile and qualified celebrity astro-numerologist, body language expert, author, columnist, and TOI daily forecast writer. This superstar is considered to be one of the best astrologers in India, and he's not afraid to share his incredible insights with the world. In fact, he's a regular face on Indian Television channels, where he drops some serious astrology knowledge. Anupam V Kapil is also the author of the best-selling book "Numerology Made Easy" and is currently working on a new book that combines phonetic Astro numerology, palmistry, vastu, and gem suggestions.

<<< CLICK HERE TO READ YOUR DAILY HOROSCOPE (FREE) >>>

SUNDEEP KOCHAR

Dr. Sundeep Kochar, the world-famous astrologer, vastu consultant, motivational speaker, life coach, actor, anchor, and author, if you're seeking the best astrologer in India. Dr. Kochar has impacted people worldwide and aided them in making critical life choices. For more than two decades, he has been altering lives, and he is unquestionably one of Mumbai's most reliable astrologers. Dr. Kochar's clientele comprises celebrated personalities such as cricketer Gautam Gambhir and singer Mika Singh.

PREM KUMAR SHARMA

Your hunt for a seasoned online astrologer who is proficient in numerology, astronomy, gemology, and ancient Indian books like the Tantras, will lead you to Prem Kumar Sharma. With years of experience under his belt, he is a top Jyotish in India who has made a name for himself as one of the world's most dependable and reliable astrologers. He has suggested some rigorous astrological remedies which were very successful for his client. This helped him establish his credibility as one of the best astrologers in India. Whether you're seeking answers to life's biggest questions or looking to unlock your full potential, Prem Kumar Sharma has got your back!

DEVENAHALLI SAI UPASAK GURUJI

Meet the next best astrologer in India on our list for 2023 - the renowned Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji. With two decades of experience in Prasna Vidya, he has examined more than 30,000 horoscopes and gained a reputation for his exceptional accuracy in predictions, making him one of the most trusted astrologers in India. His followers include prominent figures in law enforcement, politics, business, medicine, and law. Whether it is love, marriage, or relationship issues, Guruji offers online astrological services to help people with various issues.

SWETTA JUMANI

The second female in our list of best astrologers in India, the one who is taking the world by storm, is Swetta Jumani! Her mystical abilities to predict the future with remarkable accuracy are sought after by the rich and famous. With appearances in top newspapers and as one of the most respected astrologers in India, she is making waves worldwide. Trained under a top mentor, she is a master of the occult science of numerology.

ASHOK S SHARMA

Ashok S. Sharma, who is placed at tenth spot in our list of the top 10 best astrologers in India in 2023, possesses a rare talent for blending modern techniques with ancient wisdom to create groundbreaking solutions. With his in-depth knowledge of traditional Jyotish and Vaastu Shastra practises, he is capable of harmoniously fusing astrology, Vaastu, and Vedic principles to offer comprehensive guidance for every aspect of your life. Whether you're seeking advice on astrology, matching, gemstones, Vaastu Shastra, or mantras, Ashok S. Sharma is your go-to expert for a better, more fulfilling life.

The Update India used a comprehensive approach to select the top 10 best astrologers in India in its latest release. The selection process considered various factors such as history, experience, exactness of services offered, special features, service diversification, ownership proof, and operating hours. Additionally, the research included verifying the astrologers and their businesses on the basis of their online history, ownership history, social media presence, website standards, awards history, complaints, reviews, and miscellaneous factors such as real discounts, price comparison, gift vouchers, multiple branches, videos, call inspection, insurance acceptance, and address validation. Furthermore, The Update India review team's overall satisfaction based on the inspection data was taken into account to ensure a reliable and authentic selection process. The Update India aimed to provide its readers with the most accurate and trustworthy information to help them find the best astrologers in India.