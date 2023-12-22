Breaking News
Top 30 Business Icons of Rising India 2023 by Startup Reporter

22 December,2023
Get ready to be inspired, informed, and intrigued by the remarkable journeys of the Business Icons of 2023.

Top 30 Business Icons of Rising India 2023 by Startup Reporter


In the ever-evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, the year 2023 has ushered in a new era of visionary leaders and trailblazers, propelling the business world into uncharted territories. As we navigate this dynamic landscape, it becomes imperative to recognize and celebrate the individuals who have not only weathered the storms of uncertainty but have also emerged as beacons of inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs.


Our Startup Reporter team has meticulously curated a list of Business Icons for 2023, highlighting the innovators, disruptors, and leaders who have left an indelible mark on their industries. These remarkable individuals have demonstrated unparalleled resilience, foresight, and adaptability, shaping the business landscape in ways that will undoubtedly resonate for years to come.


Join us on this journey as we delve into the stories of these modern-day titans, exploring their triumphs, challenges, and the invaluable lessons they bring to the forefront of the entrepreneurial stage. From groundbreaking innovations to strategic masterstrokes, each profile in our listicle is a testament to the diverse and dynamic nature of the business world in 2023.


Get ready to be inspired, informed, and intrigued by the remarkable journeys of the Business Icons of 2023. These are the pioneers who are not just riding the waves of change but creating ripples that will leave a lasting impact on the way we perceive and conduct business. Welcome to "Trailblazing Titans: Business Icons of 2023."

NAME

DESIGNATION

COMPANY

Ritesh Agarwal

Founder & CEO, 

Oyo Rooms’ 

Bhavish Aggarwal

Co-founder and CEO 

Ola

Vidhi Merchant

CEO, Founder and Psychologist

The Mood Space

Kapil Gupta

Founder & Director 

Ruhe Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings Brand

Anant Tanted

Founder and CEO 

The Indian Garage Co

Falguni Nayar

Founder

Nykaa

Kunal Shah

Founder

CRED

Abhishek Vyas

CEO

Rich Kardz

Anjan Pathak

CTO and co-founder 

Vantage Circle

Vedant Kedia

Chief Growth Officer 

STOK India

Byju Raveendran

CEO

BYJU'S

SHRAWAN DAGA

Founder & CEO 

Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda

Nithin Kamath

Founder and CEO 

Zerodha

Rahul Sharma

Co-founder 

Micromax’s

Raj Pyla

Chairman and Managing Director 

Eyegear Optics

Yuvraj A. Thakker

Managing Director 

StoxBox

Ashish Hemrajani

CEO

BookMyShow

Kavin Bharti Mittal

 Founder 

Hike Messenger

Sriharsha Majety

CEO 

Swiggy

Ankush Sachdeva

Founder

ShareChat

Pankaj Makkar

CEO

Bertelsmann

Karthik Reddy

Co-founder and managing partner 

Blume Ventures

Shradha Sharma

Founder and CEO 

YourStory

Sairee Chahal

Founder and CEO 

SHEROES

Alok Kejriwal

Founder

Games2win

Amit Kumar Agarwal

Founder and CEO 

NoBroker

Rajesh Sawhney

Founder and CEO 

GSF Accelerator

Abhinav Asthana

Founder and CEO 

Postman

Girish Mathrubootham

CEO

Freshworks

Deepak Garg

Founder

Rivigo

Brand Media

