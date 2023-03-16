Top 5 Best CFA Coaching Classes in Bangalore - With Ranking and Fees

As you might know, CFA stands for Chartered Financial Analyst. This certification is offered by the CFA Institute, US. This finance oriented certification is valid across the globe and can help you get the job of your dreams in the field of core Finance.

The demand for this certification is ever growing. All major Investment Banks, Portfolio Management Companies Funds, and other Finance related firms are in need of CFAs.

A CFA can have various roles in the finance industry, such as equity research analyst, investment banker, portfolio manager, risk manager, and financial advisor, among others. For instance, a CFA working as an equity research analyst would be responsible for analyzing companies, industries, and market trends to determine the investment potential of a stock.

Now let’s get to the point - To become a CFA, you must take a three-level of exams and complete 4 years of work experience in a financial profile. The CFA syllabus is indeed very technical and tough to understand if studied on your own hence taking classes is almost essential.

Here’s a curated a list of Top 5 CFA Exam Coaching Classes in Bangalore:

1. QuintEdge

This institute tops the list of CFA prep providers in Bangalore. It was established with a motto of ‘Intuitive Learning’, wherein every student learns what lies behind a concept, and not just mugs it up. They have been famous for their unique teaching methods wherein the learner is made to visualize the formula, for a deep understanding, which no other institute provides. They claim a whooping pass rate of 88% in their CFA prep course.

Faculty-

The head faculty, CA Yash Jain is an Industry expert with rich experience in Valuation, Investment Banking and Corporate Finance.

Fees-

Rs. 25,000 to 30,000

2. EduPristine

EduPristine is one of India's largest accounts and finance training providers, with experience in teaching certifications like CFA, FRM, CMA, CPA and Financial Modeling. They not just help you with theoretical knowledge of the CFA exam, but also to give soft-skills training so that one can get a job in the finance domain. Although they don’t claim any passing rate of their students, their huge alumni base speaks for their results.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are freelancers, and CFA Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 26,500 to Rs. 40,000

3. Fintree

Fintree is a well-known Pune based institute for the preparation of Finance related courses such as CFA and FRM. They have detailed and high-quality courses curated for finance aspirants across the country. They provide detailed case studies and assignments to students, which helps them prepare better for the exam. They not only prepare you for exams, but also help in placements and professional grooming.

Faculty-

The head Faculty, Utkarsh jain is both CFA and FRM with 5+ years of teaching experience.

Fees-

Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000.

4. IMS Proschool

This edtech company not just offers courses in the field of Finance, but also caters to the areas like Analytics, Accounting, Marketing etc. So it’s a one stop solution for upskilling yourself. Their Live CFA Batches start almost every month in both the classroom and Live online formats. They Claim to have a student success rate of around 65% and also offer placement opportunities after a student clears CFA level I.

Faculty-

The faculties are CFA Charterholders with rich practical experience in Hedge Funds, Equity research and FPA.

Fees-

Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 40,000

5. Miles Education

Miles is one of the institutes that are very well hyped, and all for good reasons. Miles is considered one of the leading Finance and accounting institutes in not just India but other parts of the world as well. Their most famous prep course is for the CPA exam. However, they recently launched CFA & FRM Prep Courses. Their major aim is to upskill students and professionals so that they are future-ready.

Faculty-

Most of their Faculties are CFA Certified.

Fees-

Rs. 40,800 for each part, which also includes Kaplan Schweser Training Material

Conclusion

These are some of the best institutes that can help you with CFA preparation in Bangalore. Along with the institutes, some basic information about the course was provided above. This was to give you an idea of what you must be entering into.

However, doing a CFA course alone never promises a decent job; it actually makes your understanding deeper and enhances your knowledge about an organization's Financials. Although a CFA certification definitely adds points to your CV, you are more likely to get a good job with this certification after you gain real practical skills such as Excel, Financial Modeling etc. Above everything, your knowledge and abilities will take your career to another level.