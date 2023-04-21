Top Five Music Distribution Companies In The Music World

India has a rich and diverse musical landscape, with a plethora of artists creating music in various genres.

However, for artists to reach a wider audience and make their music available on a plethora of platforms they need a reliable music distribution company. With the rise of digital music consumption, the importance of music distribution companies has only increased. These companies in India are playing an essential role in the music industry, especially in this digital age.

With the growth of streaming platforms and digital downloads, music distribution companies have become the primary link between musicians and their audiences. These companies are responsible for getting music to consumers through a range of channels, including streaming services, digital downloads, and physical sales. Check out the top five music distribution companies that have made a significant impact on the Indian music industry.

1. GK Digital

With India's music industry on the rise, companies like GK Digital have been instrumental in creating a platform for independent artists and labels to distribute their Punjabi music globally. Founded in 2018 By Gurpiar Singh, GK Digital has quickly risen to become one of the top music distribution companies in India, providing a wide range of services to help artists and labels distribute their music across various platforms. The company's core work function is distributing and promoting Punjabi singer’s songs on various digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Wynk Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn and YouTube Music. They also work in the promotional field. They help artists and label promote their songs and movies on social media like Instagram, Facebook, Youtube etc. Jass Manak's Lehanga Song is an Indian Most Viewed Solo artist song on youtube with 160 Crores Views and it was GK Digital who seeded this song.

2. Believe Digital

Believe is a global music distribution company that has a strong presence in India. The company distributes music across various platforms, including streaming services, radio, and TV. Believe has ties with some of the leading music labels in India and has helped many independent artists gain exposure to a wider audience. The company's services include digital distribution, artist development, and marketing, making it a reliable partner for artists looking to establish themselves in the Indian music industry.

3. Universal Music

Universal Music is a global music distribution company that has a presence in over 60 territories, including India. The company distributes music across various platforms, including streaming services like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. Universal Music has a strong presence in the independent music scene in India and has worked with many upcoming artists. The company's services include digital distribution, marketing, and licensing, making it a one-stop shop for independent artists looking to establish themselves in the Indian music industry.

4. One Digital Entertainment

One Digital Entertainment is a music distribution company owned by New Media Holdings. The company has operations across the globe. It has a music catalogue of songs across various genres, including Bollywood, regional, and devotional music. One Digital Entertainment has a strong presence on YouTube and is known for producing music videos for Bollywood films. The brand offers various services including music production service, cooperation with songwriters, registering their compositions and collecting royalties across the globe.

5. Qyuki Digital Media

Founded in 2011 by Shekhar Kapur, AR Rahman and Samir Bangara, Qyuki has quickly become one of the most popular music distribution companies. It offers a simple, user-friendly interface and affordable pricing plans that cater to independent artists and labels. Qyuki distributes music to many streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. It also provides additional features such as music monetization and sync licensing. The company has a wider vision to become one of the largest online broadcast networks for young blood in India by empowering diverse creators and conducting business with an appropriate standard.

The Indian music industry has come a long way in recent years, with the emergence of various music distribution companies that have made it easier for artists to reach a wider audience. The companies discussed in this article are some of the most reputable and reliable music distribution companies in India, and they have played a significant role in shaping the Indian music industry.