Toycel Unveils Premium And Eco-Friendly Alternatives For Children Of All Ages

Toycel's commitment to excellence in crafting eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to children's toys makes it a beacon in the Indian toy market.

The leading brand of wooden toys in India, Toycel is proud to announce its commitment to providing the highest quality eco-friendly products to customers around the world.

"My passion for skill and development motivated me to embark on a transformative journey that led to the creation of Toycel. Just when I had decided to eliminate plastic toys from my kid's playtime, I began crafting personalized toys for him. Little did I know that this endeavor would lay the foundation of Toycel," says Anjana HS, a visionary MSc Graduate and the founder and CEO of Toycel.

Toycel features a range of traditional games, traditional dolls, educational toys for preschool and toddlers, toys for development, special characters, and customized products for children of all ages. Over the years, the brand has forged successful partnerships with over 500 artisans. It has empowered them with a platform to showcase their skills and contribute their part to the growing wooden industry.

The touch, warmth, and look of a wooden toy make important features parents value in a market predominantly of plastic. There are not too many wooden technological toys out there yet. Toycel understands this creative potential gap, unlike most toy companies out there. The brand believes in creating toys that combine the latest designs and developments in technology and wood to deliver a new generation of toys for its customers.

“We are dedicated to infusing industry-relevant skills into every aspect of our creations,” says the Founder and CEO of Toycel. “We are not just a toy brand but a pioneer in what we call the Toyconomy. We are not just crafting toys but also taking great strides in laying the foundation of a sustainable and joyful future for the generations to come,” finishes Anjana HS.

Toycel has established a continuous learning process through which it exactly connects the demand and supply of eco-friendly wooden toys. The company trains and creates entrepreneurs in toy making and customization. Since its inception, the company has established a strong sourcing channel of manufacturers through a unique and customizable ecosystem.

About Toycel

Toycel is a leading brand that sells toys and gifts directly procured from manufacturers in tier 2 cities by providing them with logistics, branding, and marketing support. The brand empowers women and artisans in these regions with proper training support to establish their small businesses.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Toycel operates on a unique company model, collaborating closely with artisans in Karnataka to bring forth the latest designs and concepts in the realm of wooden toys. Incubated at NSRCEL-IIBM and NASSCOM and recognized award winners of Start Up Karnataka, Toycel delivers toys with original designs and unique functionalities to the current generation of children. What sets Toycel apart from its competitors is its commitment to sustainability and skill development.

About Anjana HS

Anjana HS is an MSc graduate and the visionary who founded Toycel. She is passionate about the Make in India campaign and loves to spend time with kids. She wishes to revolutionize the toy industry in India by utilizing the abundant wooden resources in the country to make wooden toys that would replace plastic ones.

Anjana HS and her team of passionate designers work tirelessly to foster a connection between contemporary design and traditional craftsmanship to establish Toycel as a household name in the industry.