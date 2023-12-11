Unclogging the Future How Indias Plumbing Industry is Poised for Growth

The plumbing industry in India is a burgeoning sector with an estimated market size exceeding INR 1 lakh crore (USD 15 Billion).

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association

India's plumbing industry is booming, with a market size exceeding INR 1 lakh crore. Fueled by urbanization and rising incomes, this sector has immense potential for growth and innovation. However, the industry faces challenges like technology adoption, skilled labor shortages and a fragmented regulatory framework. This interview with Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association dives deep into these issues and explores how India can learn from global leaders and chart its own path to success.From embracing advanced technologies to enhancing regulatory frameworks, discover the transformative journey of India's plumbing landscape.



How does the plumbing industry in India compare to global standards, and are there lessons that can be learned or applied from other countries?



Ans- The plumbing industry in India is a burgeoning sector with an estimated market size exceeding INR 1 lakh crore (USD 15 billion). While the industry is predominantly characterized by a substantial presence of unorganized players, the organized sector is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by the twin drivers of urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Globally, the plumbing industry stands as a mature and well-established sector, distinguished by a high level of technology adoption and a steadfast focus on sustainability. In comparison to global benchmarks, the Indian plumbing industry is still considered to be in its nascent stages of development. The industry is characterized by a relatively lower level of technology adoption, a shortage of skilled labor, and a fragmented regulatory framework. However, the Indian plumbing industry is rapidly making strides towards aligning with global standards, driven by concerted government initiatives and rising consumer demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

India can draw valuable lessons from other countries in its endeavor to further enhance its plumbing industry by Embracing Advanced Technologies, Skilled Labor Development and by establishing Robust Regulatory Framework.

In your experience, what are some of the key challenges currently facing the plumbing industry in India, and how do you foresee addressing them?

Ans - The Indian plumbing industry faces substantial challenges including water scarcity, aging infrastructure, a shortage of skilled laborers and a lack of public awareness about water conservation. Despite these hurdles, the industry can take steps to ensure a sustainable future by prioritizing water conservation initiatives, upgrading aging infrastructure, investing in skilled labor development and conducting comprehensive awareness campaignsProblem is that as we are urbanizing, our urbanization rate currently is at 6. 7%. We are building 600 urban landscape every year now as the rural population moves towards the cities for work or urbanization takes place where our cities are mushrooming. So my request is that to your readers that "Jal Bachao kal bachao jal Nahi toh kal nahi".



How do you perceive the impact of technological advancements on the plumbing industry, and what trends do you anticipate shaping its future?



Ans - The plumbing sector is on the verge of a technological revolution, fueled by developments such as smart plumbing systems, augmented reality applications, robots and automation, data-driven insights, and IoT integration. These developments will together transform the sector, resulting in increased efficiency, water conservation, greater consumer experiences and new business models. To properly embrace these improvements, the plumbing sector must engage in skill development programmes, establish collaboration with technological partners and cultivate an innovative culture. Plumbers who embrace these trends will be at the vanguard of the industry's transition, determining its future and providing clients with unique value.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the Indian Plumbing Association, and what outcomes or milestones would you like to achieve during your tenure as National President?

Ans - I envision a future where the Indian plumbing industry stands tall as a global beacon of innovation, sustainability and professionalism. The IPA, under my leadership, will play a pivotal role in shaping this future. We will actively promote and adopt advanced plumbing technologies that enhance efficiency, optimize water usage and elevate customer satisfaction. These technologies include smart plumbing systems, augmented reality applications, robotics and automation, data-driven insights and seamless IoT integration. We will foster a collaborative environment within the industry, encouraging knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning. This will enable plumbers to address common challenges, adopt best practices and collectively advance the industry.

How do you see the role of the plumbing industry evolving in the broader context of infrastructure development in India? Plus the forescast and outlook on real estate?

Ans - Plumbing is an essential component of every infrastructure project, from buildings to gas pipelines. The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) is committed to promoting the adoption of new technologies and advocating for the government to mandate automatic scavenging of gutters. The construction industry is expected to grow at a rate of 7-8%, which will drive demand for plumbing services. The IPA is also supporting startups in the water sector to develop innovative solutions.