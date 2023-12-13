Visa Victors: Pratham International's Zero Rejection Revolution

“Perfection didn’t come overnight, we worked day in and out in order to achieve it.” Says Mr. Krushit Patel the founder of Pratham International.

Visa Victors

What sets Pratham International apart is its remarkable claim of maintaining a zero-rejection ratio, with an impressive 100% success rate in refusal cases for student visas, the consultancy has garnered the trust of over 300 satisfied customers in just two years, making it a standout leader in Vadodara. Every study abroad aspirant might have come across various consultancies in India. However, founded by Mr. Krushit Patel, this consultancy has swiftly risen to prominence, boasting an unachievable track record and an exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding results.

Established in 2021, under the visionary guidance of its founder, Krushit Patel, Pratham international is a firm raised by him like his own child. He says, ‘I pampered it, I build it, and I will nurture it.’ Starting off with IELTS Coaching and now reaching the height which no one can imagine with just mere two years. The exceptional qualities of the founder Krushit Patel has led it to be at top in Vadodara.

The consultancy's deals with various services, specializing in Student Visas, Spouse Open Work Permits, and Visitor Visas. However, they are distinctive in handling refusal cases, with a bold assertion of guaranteeing visa approvals for previously rejected applicants. According to Krushit Patel, the pivotal role played by their Statement of Purpose ensures the approval of visa applications, a promise they confidently stand by.

Moreover, Pratham International has taken a groundbreaking step in facilitating spouse visas even before the spouse reaches Canada, a pioneering initiative that sets them apart as leaders in their field.

"Our mission is to secure your visa, and we stand by our commitment," asserts Krushit Patel.

In an environment filled with numerous consultancies, Pratham International stands as a proof to dedication, expertise, and an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional results.