Warner Music India Partners with music sensation Harrdy Sandhu for his New EP "Pleasures"

Leading Indian music label, Warner Music India, joins forces with music sensation Harrdy Sandhu to unveil his latest EP, titled "Pleasures."

This EP marks a new era in Sandhu's music career, featuring five captivating songs that showcase his distinct and fun style of storytelling.

"Pleasures" takes Sandhu into a transformed soundscape, demonstrating his artistic growth and evolution.

The album encompasses various genres, including dance, pop, romance, and a heartbreak track.

The EP's first track, "Psycho," a vibrant and groovy number, was released today along with an official music video. Be sure to check out the video for "Psycho" here:

Written by Raj Ranjodh and produced by Karan Kanchan, "Psycho" captures a global vibe, making it the ultimate party anthem of the year. Notably, this is India’s First Music Video Shot on Virtual Production. To bring Harrdy's and Khaira’s creative vision to life, the team collaborated with the talented Virtual Production team at Media.Monks India.

Media.Monks, is a global content production hub with a 8700 strong team of multidisciplinary digital talent organized across 57 talent hubs in 32 countries. The Team at India is pioneering the setup in Virtual Production and has a talented pool of Unreal, VFX and CGI artists who helped bring our vision to life in a 3 day shoot at their Noida Studio in film city.

*Expressing his excitement about the EP launch, Harrdy Sandhu shares*, " I believe it is very important for an artiste to constantly evolve and explore new territories, and throughout my career I have strived to do the same. With 'Pleasures,' I wanted to challenge myself creatively, experiment with the music. Each song in the EP represents a unique chapter of my growth as an artist, showcasing different genres and storytelling styles."

Harrdy Sandhu is one of Indian music’s megastars and has recorded over 15 studio singles and previous hits like "Bijlee Bijlee," "Kya Baat Ay," "Naah," and "Titliyaan," amassing a massive fan base worldwide.

In 2021, he made his Bollywood movie debut with Kabir Khan's sports-drama 83 alongside Bollywood megastars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone which is based on 1983 Cricket World Cup. He has since starred in spy action drama movie Code Name: Tiranga (2022).

"Pleasures" is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen to ‘Pleasures’ here - https://out-now.lnk.to/PLEASURES