Which is the Most Reliable Pregnancy Test Kit?

Pregnancy test kits check for the level of HCG, also known as human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone in the placenta that is also in your urine.

Are you waiting to confirm the good news about your pregnancy? These easy-to-use pregnancy test kits are reliable and give results quickly.

Parenthood begins with a single confirmation that occurs with a pregnancy test kit. Yes, you can also confirm that you’re pregnant through a blood test, but this happens after using a home test kit. Various pregnancy test kits are available in the market, and which ones give accurate results is challenging to know. Don’t worry; this blog will help you with just that. We have picked the best five reliable pregnancy test kits you can use when you suspect you’re pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, before we tell you about the best five test kits, you first must understand the basics, such as signs of pregnancy and what is tested in these kits.

What is Measured in Pregnancy Test Kits?

Pregnancy test kits check for the level of HCG, also known as human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone in the placenta that is also in your urine. If the levels of these hormones are high in your urine, the pregnancy test is considered positive.



Signs of Being Pregnant

Every pregnancy is unique, and so are its signs. However, there are a few common symptoms you should look out for:

The first sign of pregnancy is a missed period. You may also experience implantation bleeding, which you may mistake for periods, but it is not. The bleeding will be a light period or spotting.

Morning sickness is another sign. This can happen at any time of the day.

You may feel tired during the first 12 weeks.

You will also have sore or painful breasts.

Peeing more than usual, constipation, or vaginal discharge can also suggest pregnancy.

Another sign of pregnancy is your craving for particular foods.

You will also become sensitive to the smell of food or cooking. Your smell sensations get heightened during pregnancy.

Which is the Most Reliable Pregnancy Test Kit?

1. Prega News

Prega News kit is trusted and user-friendly for the detection of early pregnancy. It is designed to be used at home, and the results are quick. You will get your results in just five minutes. Prega News test kit is one of the most reliable home test kits for pregnant women as it is safe and doesn’t cause false results. However, please ensure to use it per the instructions and check its expiry date before use.

2. i-can Pregnancy Test kit

i-Can Pregnancy Test Kit is another widely used pregnancy test kit in India. It can show you results as early as the sixth day following unprotected sex. It is easy to use and comes with a test device and a disposable dropper.

3. i-Know Advance Pregnancy Test Kit

This at-home testing kit is highly accurate and provides results within three minutes. This kit comes with a hygiene cap, and there is no dropper or urine container in it, as you can urinate directly on it. This makes it easy to handle. The best part of this pregnancy test kit is that you can take the test any day after your missed period.

4. Clearblue Pregnancy Test Kit

This pregnancy test kit is developed with modern technology to provide accurate results. The best thing about this test kit is you can take it at any time of the day, unlike other tests in which you have to use the morning urine. The test price is slightly higher than other tests, but the accuracy justifies its cost. All you have to do is hold the strip and urinate directly on it. You will get the result within a minute.

5. Ezeefind Early Pregnancy Kit

This kit is designed to detect hCG as early as five days before your missed period. It is easy to use since it can be placed directly under the urine stream. You will get the results after three minutes. The accuracy of this pregnancy test kit is 99%.

Tips for Using Pregnancy Test Kits

Most pregnancy test kits require the first urine in the morning. So, make sure to take advantage of that unless mentioned otherwise.

Check your test kit for the expiry date.

Follow the instructions mentioned in the test kit for accurate results.

Do not shake the test kit after putting urine drops on it. Place it on a flat surface and wait for results.

In conclusion, pregnancy test kits are reliable and fastest tools to determine whether you’re pregnant or not, from the comfort of your home. Prega News Kit, i-Can Pregnancy Test Kit, and Clearblue Pregnancy Test Kit are some of the most reliable ones. If positive, it is always advisable to consult a medical practitioner for an accurate assessment. They will do your blood test to confirm if you’re actually pregnant.