With 27 years in the industry, Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. has established itself as a top manufacturer & exporter of plastic drums, IBCs, and MS barrels.

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd. is making waves in the world of industrial packaging by revolutionising the industry with its innovative and customer-centric approach. This leading company is dedicated to excellence and ensuring customer satisfaction. Their wide range of high-quality polymer-based moulded products has earned them a prominent position in the market.

Igniting a Revolution of Possibilities

Pyramid Technoplast specialises in manufacturing polymer drums and intermediate bulk containers (IBC) to meet the packaging needs of chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical companies across India. Their commitment to innovation sets them apart, as they leverage cutting-edge blow moulding technology to create their signature Polymer Drums and IBCs. These industrial-grade containers are designed with utmost efficiency and safety in mind, enabling the handling, transport, and storage of liquids, semi-solids, pastes, or solids.

The company takes great pride in being one of the few in India capable of producing 1,000-liter capacity IBCs, demonstrating their technological expertise and knowledge.

Revolutionising Excellence: Setting Unparalleled Benchmarks in Quality and Reliability Pyramid Technoplast places a strong emphasis on delivering products of the highest quality and reliability. They operate state-of-the-art manufacturing units strategically located in Bharuch, GIDC, and Silvassa, ensuring efficient production and timely delivery. Stringent quality control measures are implemented throughout the manufacturing process to ensure the durability, robustness, and resistance of their products to external factors.

Empowering Success Through a Diverse Product Portfolio

Pyramid Technoplast operates in three major business verticals, catering to diverse bulk packaging and storage requirements. Their commitment to professionalism and excellence is evident in each vertical:

1. IBC Containers: Ensuring Efficient Industrial Cargo Handling Pyramid Technoplast specialises in providing high-quality IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) solutions. These containers are designed to meet industrial and bulk cargo needs, ensuring secure storage and transportation. By utilising Pyramid Technoplast's IBC containers, businesses can trust that their goods will be safely packaged and efficiently transported, minimising the risk of damage or loss.

2. Plastic Barrels: Pyramid HM-HDPE Business Vertical Within its diverse range of business verticals, Pyramid Technoplast operates Pyramid HM-HDPE, a separate division specialising in manufacturing plastic barrels. These barrels, made from high-molecular-weight and high-density polyethylene (HM-HDPE), offer exceptional durability and strength. Pyramid Technoplast's plastic barrels are suitable for various industries and applications, providing reliable storage and packaging solutions.

3. MS Barrels: Customised Storage and Packaging Solutions Recognising the unique storage and packaging needs of businesses, Pyramid Technoplast offers a wide range of solutions, including MS (Mild Steel) barrels. These barrels are designed to provide robust and secure storage options, allowing businesses to store and transport their products with confidence. Pyramid Technoplast's MS barrels are customizable, enabling customers to select the size and specifications that best suit their requirements.

Providing Exceptional Packaging Solutions for Diverse Industries

Pyramid Technoplast has emerged as a prominent supplier of plastic goods, catering to a wide spectrum of sectors, including:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Automotive

Construction

Containers

Labels

Packaging

Through their trailblazing advancements, Pyramid Technoplast has become a trusted ally for enterprises in search of dependable packaging alternatives.

Standards and Certifications

Pyramid Technoplast ensures compliance with National and International packaging standards for its products, which have also been included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The company adopts a fair and reasonable pricing policy, displaying a willingness to collaborate with customers in order to achieve the best possible prices.

The infrastructure of Pyramid Technoplast boasts several notable features:

The company currently operates six strategically positioned manufacturing units. Among these, four units are situated in Bharuch GIDC, while the remaining two are located in Silvassa. Additionally, a seventh manufacturing unit is currently under construction in Bharuch GIDC, adjacent to the existing six units.

The manufacturing process is supported by fully automated machines equipped with cutting-edge blow moulding technologies. These machines ensure efficient and precise production.

Pyramid Technoplast employs moulds and dyes that adhere to both National and International standards, guaranteeing the quality and reliability of their products.

To eliminate moisture in the plastic material prior to processing, the company utilises air dryers, maintaining the integrity of the final output.

An injection moulding machine is employed to facilitate the manufacturing of a wide range of products, enhancing versatility in production capabilities.

To ensure continuous compliance with standards, Pyramid Technoplast consistently upgrades all of its manufactured products, incorporating any necessary improvements or modifications. This commitment to quality assurance guarantees that their products consistently meet the required standards.

Pyramid Technoplast's products are recognised for their:

Uncompromising quality and focus on customer satisfaction

Cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation

Commitment to ensuring safety

Adherence to both national and international packaging standards

Fair and competitive pricing

Consistency in delivering what they promise

Pyramid Technoplast: Building a Legacy of Uncompromising Quality

Pyramid Technoplast, a renowned company committed to delivering exceptional quality, has gained global recognition for its outstanding products and services. With a remarkable 4.3 rating from Google and a 4.9 rating from Just Dial, customers can trust the company's dedication to quality and efficiency.

The utmost priority for Pyramid Technoplast is its customers, and they strive to provide the most satisfying experience possible. As Mr. Bijaykumar Agarwal, the Chairman of Pyramid Technoplast, says, "We are wholeheartedly devoted to offering our customers top-notch products and services. Our robust quality management system guarantees that our products not only meet but exceed customer expectations."

The company follows the ISO 9001:2015 standard as the foundation of its quality management system. This internationally recognised standard outlines requirements for maintaining a consistent provision of products and services that fulfil customer needs.

Having obtained certification to ISO 9001:2015 in 2017, Pyramid Technoplast's commitment to quality has been acknowledged by customers, who have honoured them with the prestigious "Best Quality Product" award for consecutive years.

Pyramid Technoplast also invests significantly in employee training, ensuring that their staff is equipped with the latest quality techniques and procedures.

Embrace Innovation and Success: Forge a Powerful Partnership with Pyramid Technoplast When it comes to industrial packaging, Pyramid Technoplast is the name you can rely on. They have built their reputation on expertise, commitment, and a dedication to meeting your packaging requirements. Whether you need polymer drums, Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers, or MS drums, their products offer reliable, secure, and efficient packaging solutions for a wide range of sectors.

Choose Pyramid Technoplast as your packaging partner and discover the difference their expertise and commitment can make in fulfilling your packaging needs.

For more information visit: https://pyramidtechnoplast.com/