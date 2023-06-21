“Yoga has taught me the value of discipline” says leading Woman Business Leader - Priyamvada Bhumkar

Yoga for me denotes living a life of “balance” and “harmony”.

Ms. Priyamvada Bhumkar, Promoter & Managing Director, Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd

As nations across the world gear up to celebrate International Yoga Day, Mid-Day spoke to Ms. Priyamvada Bhumkar, Promoter & Managing Director, Soujanya Color Pvt. Ltd. A woman entrepreneur and corporate leader, a mother, a dotting housewife; Priya (as she is popularly known as), juggles multiple roles with panache. Her constant companion in this wonderful and successful journey over the decades is the wonderful practice of Yoga.

1. International Yoga Day has given wide publicity to the idea of Yoga. For some it is an exercise routine, while some may even consider it a way of life. What is your take on the idea of Yoga?

Yoga for me denotes living a life of “balance” and “harmony”. Yoga allows one to be in touch with oneself at a physical, mental and spiritual level. I find this helps in the exploration of one’s full potential in life.

2. Can you tell us a bit about your Yoga regime and how long you have been practicing it?

I’ve been practicing Yoga for close to four decades now. I like to begin my day with Yoga. The forty minutes of the day spent doing yogasanas and pranayam positively impact the body, spirit and mind lending freshness, focus and lightness to my day.

3. How has Yoga helped you as an individual and professional?

I consider Yoga as a philosophy of living. At an individual level, this philosophy has helped me to bear a simplified approach to situations to resolve them easily and in a true manner. At a professional level, it has taught me the value of discipline. It also allows me to remain unaffected by external environment and take things in stride. Yoga practiced at the beginning of the day, centers the being and brings great focus to help me accomplish tasks and goals not only through the day but over a period of time.

4. What is your message to your colleagues in the corporate world; especially those who are aware of the benefits of Yoga, but cite their hectic schedules for not practicing it?

We must fit ourselves and the things we want to do in our daily schedule. Having spent over three decades as a professional in the corporate world and having explored so many ramifications of corporate existence, I can say that there comes a time in your journey, where living a balanced life starts to matter to you. It may not be too late to turn towards Yoga at that time, because you may have reached a natural juncture where you want to see change in your life. The pathway of yoga would be an excellent way for seeking this change.