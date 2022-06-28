Yoga is a spiritual process, which binds mind, body and soul in one: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel performed various Yoga asanas at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi to mark International Yoga Day

Raipur, 21 June 2022 / Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel performed various Yoga asanas this morning at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi to mark the occasion of the eighth International Yoga Day. Extending Yoga day greetings to the people of state, he appealed to people to add yoga in their daily routine. He said that maintaining a regular yoga practice helps keep the body and mind healthy.





"Sustained health and fitness is the biggest achievement of all. Yoga is a spiritual process, which binds mind, body and soul in one. Let's add Yoga in our daily routine for our physical, psychological and mental well-being. Yoga is more than just a workout involving both mind and body", said Mr. Baghel in his message.





He added that Covid-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, practising yoga on a regular basis is important to stay healthy and fit. Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition. It brings positivity in one's life. He said that you will be strong enough to face any adverse situation if your mind and body are both healthy.





Chief Minister said that at present, we have taken only material resources as the measure of success, whereas every success is incomplete without a healthy body and mind . The relevance of yoga has increased even more in the times of corona pandemic. We can turn our dream of 'Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' (Building New Chhattisgarh) into reality only by staying mentally and physically fit.